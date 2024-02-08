We risk our lives in the war against narcoterrorism

QUITO.- The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, affirmed that his Government “has risked its life in the war against narcoterrorism” and defended the work of Minister Mónica Palencia, after a tense session in the National Assembly focused on security issues.

The Government Minister appeared in the commission examining the murder in August of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in the middle of the electoral campaign. At one point in the session, Congresswoman Mónica Palacios, from Revolución Ciudadana, reproached Palencia for not wanting to answer some questions because, as she alleged, she was “covering up” the armed groups.

“I don’t admit that you say that I cover up for anyone. I’m risking my life!” responded the minister, before leaving the room, according to the Ecuavisa network.

Noboa highlighted in his X social network account that Palencia “has been fundamental during this serious internal conflict”, framed within a state of exception with which the Government has intensified the fight against criminal groups.

Embed – This government has risked its life in the war against narcoterrorism. The minister @Palencia3Monica has been fundamental during this serious internal conflict. We cannot allow the Ecuadorian struggle for peace to be discredited. This is a lack of respect for… — Daniel Noboa Azin (@DanielNoboaOk) February 8, 2024

“We cannot allow the struggle for peace of Ecuadorians to be discredited,” he said. And without directly referring to anyone, she has suggested that the criticism expressed by the Correísta deputy is “a lack of respect for Villavicencio’s family and all the work that the Government has done.”

President Daniel Noboa announced that the inmates repatriated from Ecuador They will be prohibited from returning “forever.” The decision is part of the president’s initiative to reduce overcrowding in Ecuadorian prisons, which currently house around 30,200 people, according to official figures from 2022.

The measure, which involves the repatriation of around 1,500 Colombian prisoners, was described by some countries, such as Colombia, as a “mass expulsion.” Gustavo Petro’s government rejected Noboa’s plan, arguing that it would leave returned people free on the other side of the border.

As part of its strategy, Noboa plans to build two maximum security prisons in the next eleven months to house the most dangerous inmates. The president, who took office in November for a short period until 2025, has declared war on around twenty drug trafficking gangs linked to Colombian and Mexican cartels, taking forceful measures that include the deployment of military forces in the streets and prisons.

This action resulted in the arrest of nearly 4,500 people and the seizure of 40 tons of drugs so far in January. However, it also triggered a violent response from the gangs, causing the death of at least twenty people in just over a week. The situation reflects the complexity of addressing the problem of drug trafficking and crime in the region.

Source: With information from Europa Press/AFP