“We support this law”: the federation behind the influencers’ platform regrets a “poorly perceived” text

The Union of Influencers and Content Creators (UMICC) brought together 150 influencers to sign a forum in the JDD. Since then, many signatories have dissociated themselves from the text.

“We regret that the forum signed by content creators in the JDD has been badly perceived.” In a reaction provided to Tech&Co, the Union of Influencers and Content Creators (UMICC) corrects the situation after its column signed by 150 influencers, published in the JDD this Sunday.

The aim of this text was “to educate people around the profession of creator”, explains the association. All this before the vote in the National Assembly of the law on the regulation of influence. While the text called for “not to break” the current model of the environment, the UMICC now ensures that it supports the initiative launched by Bruno Le Maire, the Minister of the Economy.

“Nothing to lose with this reform”

This reaction comes after many signatories on the platform have dissociated themselves from it. The text was deemed “very clumsy” by the youtubeur Squeezie, followed by nearly 18 million subscribers. Considering himself “irreproachable and transparent” about his work with brands, Lucas Hauchard (his real name) also believes that he is not “impacted by these laws”.

“I have nothing to lose with this reform which is intended to regulate immoral product placements, mainly made by ill-intentioned influencers”, he wrote on Twitter.

Above all, several signatories denounce a large gap between the reasons given for collecting their signature and the words of the UMICC forum. “When I was told about it a few days ago, I was told that (the bill) would be very restrictive for us creators, that excessive control would be imposed, etc…”, specifies Dr. Nozman, also signatory.

A better framework

Same story with Squeezie. “I was presented with this forum as a way to defend ourselves against overly extreme laws, which could have wrongly penalized honest content creators,” he defends himself.

Arguments that conflict with UMICC’s reaction to Tech&Co. “Our position is clear and has not changed: we support this law”, indicates the association.

Nevertheless, content creators agree on several points, presented by the UMICC in its reaction: “better supervision of the sector, greater protection of consumers and minors, strengthening of the means of the State as well as better consideration of the essential work of victims’ collectives”.