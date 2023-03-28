We tell you who is who in ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

From the board to fantasy in the cinema. The fantastic adventure genre has in the new film of Dungeons & Dragons with Chris Pine, to one of his most exciting and fun movies of the year. Are you ready to see it? Well, since we are on those, here we bring you the character guide Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and who is who in the movie.

What is ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ about?

Before moving on to the characters in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, let’s review the plot a bit to warm up. And the story is as funny as it is dramatic. Here, we will meet Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine), a thief bard who has decided to put together a team for a mission that seems impossible in the world of Neverwinter.

After he and his companion, the barbarian Holga Kilgore (Michelle Rodríguez), escape from a prison, They must face Forge, an old ally who betrayed them and who has established himself as the absolute Lord of Neverwinter.… And that, in addition to the fact that he has sullied the name of the protagonist, by the way.

The thing is, in order to unmask Forge, Edgin and his new team of allies will have to get hold of the same relic that they stole earlier and that caused the mess they are in now, in which they will also face the threat of the red wizards. An unforgettable adventure, without a doubt.

The characters of ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

Chris Pine como Edgin Darvis

Chris Pine’s charisma will be essential in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves like Edgin Darvis, a bard who belonged to the Harpers group and who, long ago, he saw how his wife died at the hands of a red wizardleaving him alone in the care of his daughter Kira.

He tried to steal an ancient relic that would allow him to revive his wife, but the mission went wrong and he was captured along with his partner, the barbarian Holga. And as if that were not enough, he was betrayed by his former colleague Forge, who did manage to escape that mission.

Forge (now as Lord of Neverwinter) not only betrayed Edgin, but has also been in the care of his daughter Kira and has taken it upon himself to lie saying that the bard only wanted to steal that relic to enrich himself. Edgin and Holga will escape from prison to try to unmask Forge.

Chris Pine como Edgin. Foto: Paramount.

Michelle Rodriguez as Holga

Holga is a bit of the opposite of Edgin. While the latter is funny, he has humor and prefers to use his cunning for robberies, the barbarian is more serious and is not afraid to use brute force in combat.

Of course, despite showing herself as a rude and bad-tempered combatant (being an exile from the Uthgardt Elk tribe), Deep down, she cares about others much more than it would seem and is determined to protect those close to her.. A character that you should not lose sight of in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Michelle Rodriguez as Holga. Photo: Paramount

Hugh Grant como Forge

Basically, it is thanks to Hugh Grant’s character that we understand the title of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (honor among thieves, then). Forge was once an ally of Edgin and did not hesitate to betray him when a mission went wrong in search of the relic the bard was looking for.

Now Forge, turned into the ambitious Lord of Neverwinter, takes care of Edgin’s daughter and has sown a bad image of the latter, whom he has decided to execute together with Holga. His relationship with the Red Wizard of Thay known as Sofina will be key to understanding how he became a powerful boss.

Hugh Grant como Forge. Foto: Paramount

Regé-Jean Page as Xenk Yendar

A tragic but charming character is what we have in Xenk Yendar within Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. This paladin is by far one of the wisest characters in the story, and one that will work as a guide in different ways in the mission of Edgin and company.

But he is not only a guide, but we can classify him as a careful combatant, well balanced between strength, intelligence and magic. He is one of the many characters that he escaped the cruel fate that befell his land long ago at the hands of a lich.

Regé-Jean Page as Xenk. Photo: Paramount Pictures.

Justice Smith como Simon

Simon comes from an ancient and legendary family, as he is the son of a renowned sorcerer from this epic world. Unlike his father, however, Justice Smith’s character in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves with shows us as an amateur sorcerer, perhaps a little incompetent.

That will cause a lot of ridicule for him due to his ancestry, in contrast to his seemingly limited abilities. However, he hides a hidden magical potential, which we will see if he is able to master in favor of the cause of his friend Edgin and the team.

Justice Smith como Simon. Foto: Paramount

Sophia Lillis como Doric

One of the most interesting characters Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Doric belongs to the class known as druids and tieflings.related to the magic of nature and whose powers are related to it.

She will be one of the last to join Edgin’s team, and she will have her reasons to face Forge, the Lord of Neverwinter. As read in some descriptions, she is part of a resistance against Forgeas the latter has attacked the Neverwinter forests to extract their resources.

His abilities will surprise more than one, since he can take the form of a lot of creatures. And although she is distrustful of humans, she will soon see that not everyone is selfish.

Sophia Lillis como Doric. Foto: Paramount

Daisy Head as Sofina

As a powerful red mage of Thay, Sofina is one of the main antagonistic characters in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. She is one of the main people responsible for Edgin and Holga being imprisoned, and she is the one who managed to establish Forge as ‘the most powerful man’ of Neverwinter.

But this is all part of a bigger plan involving Szass Tam, the leader of the Red Wizards of Thay who was the one who decimated the Thayans (Xenk’s people) into zombie slaves. Will he be able to do the same with Neverwinter?

Daisy Head as Sofina. Photo: Paramount.

