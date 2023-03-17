We tell you who is who in the movie ‘Shazam 2’ (Fury of the Gods)

This March 16, after delays due to Warner Bros. Discovery issues, the film finally hit theaters ‘Shazam 2 (known as Fury of the Gods), the second part of the DC Comics superhero story which this time will show us what happened to Billy Batson and Shazam! after some years.

Although in the movie ‘Shazam 2’ things will not be different for Billy (both in his version as a human and in the superhero version), since now he will face to the fear and uncertainty of coming of age under an adoption program.

Things won’t be easy for Shazam either!, because in this new movie the superhero will also have to face three new enemies: Hesper (Helen Mirren), Calypso (Lucy Liu) and Anthea (Rachel Zegler)the daughters of Atlas who seek to destroy humanity.

If we add to that the theme of family, unexpected love and even a farewell that no one expects (prepare the handkerchiefs), we can tell you that from the movie ‘Shazam 2’ will all be talking in the coming weeks.

We will see the shazamilia in ‘Shazam 2’. Photo: Warner Bros.

But beyond the story itself, there are rumors that DC Comics and Warner Bros. threw the house out the window and added not only two post-credits scenes, but also an incredible cameo that already has us excited to see the Shazam 2 movie in the theater.

Surely many of you have already seen the tape at its premiere or have tickets in hand. If so and you want to prepare (or just remember the movie), Here we remind you who is who in the ‘Shazam 2’ movie.

Shazam! and his brothers will fight with new enemies in ‘Shazam 2’. Photo: Warner Bros.

1.- Billy Batson (Asher Angel) // Shazam! (Zachary Levi)

Billy Batson is the now teenager approaching 18, which means that soon he will no longer be part of the adoption system and that would mean that he would lose his family.

On the other hand, his adult version in ‘Shazam 2’ will have to deal with those emotions, save his brothers and the whole world of the new villains who seek to eliminate humanity.

Billy Batson// Shazam in the Shazam 2 movie. Photo: Warner Bros.

2.- Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) // Captain Marvel Jr. (Adam Brody)

Freddy Freeman will take more prominence in this second part and we are not going to tell you why, but both he and Captain Marvel Jr. will be responsible for some of the most interesting twists in the ‘Shazam 2’ movie.

Freddy Freeman// Captain Marvel Jr. in Shazam 2. Photo: Warner Bros.

3.- Mary Bromfield// Mary Marvel (Grace Fulton)

Billy Batson’s sister who we will see experience a bit of post-adolescent life in this new film directed by David F. Sandberg, who we had a chat with recently.

Grace Fulton plays the teen and adult versions of her character in Shazam 2. Photo: Warner Bros.

4.- Hespera (Helen Mirren)

Hespera is one of the three daughters of Atlas who will seek to eliminate Shazam! and his brothers, for believing that they took away his father’s powers, as well as humanity. She is the wisest of her sisters and she will be a fundamental part of the outcome of ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’.

Helen Mirren will play Hespera in ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’. Photo: Warner Bros.

5.- Kalypso (Lucy Liu)

Like Hespera, Kalypso will seek revenge on Shazam and the ‘shazamilia’, although perhaps he will go too far in the attempt. Keep an eye on this character who will give us references to other well-known series, chaos and a lot of destruction.

Lucy Liu as Kalypso in Shazam 2. Photo: Warner Bros.

6.- Anthea (Rachel Zegler)

We will not give much context about her, since although she is one of the sisters in question and a villain of the adult version of Billy Batson, at the end of the ‘Shazam 2’ movie, many will surely love his character. Especially a member of the ‘shazamilia’.

Rachel Zegler will be one of the villains in Shazam 2. Photo: Warner Bros.

7.- Darla Dudley (Faithe Herman in the girl version, Meagan Good in the adult version)

Darla is the youngest of the siblings and although when she pronounces ‘Shazam’ she becomes a superhero, in the end her mind remains that of a girl. Something that in the movie ‘Shazam 2’ will help you put an end to the chaos of the daughters of Atlas.

Darla Dudley in ‘Shazam 2’. Photo: Warner Bros.

8.- Pedro Peña (Jovan Armand in the child version, DJ Cotrona in the adult version)

Pedro will continue to be the shy boy (at least in his small version) that we remember, however, will confirm one of the biggest surprises/speculations about him en ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’.

Pedro Peña (child and adult version) in Shazam 2. Photo: Warner Bros.

9.- Eugene Choi (Ian Chen in the child version, Ross Butler in the adult version)

Billy Batson’s geeky brother who will once again lend a hand to Shazam! to save the world from the new villains.

Eugene Choi en ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’. Foto: Warner Bros.

10.- Victor (Cooper Andrews) and Rosa Vasquez (Marta Milans)

The adoptive parents of Billy Batson and company that this time they will begin to suspect even more that their adoptive children are hiding something from them. But beware that in the same way they will give us funny scenes and above all, very emotional ones in the ‘Shazam 2’ movie.

The adoptive parents of Billy Batson and company. Photo: Warner Bros.

