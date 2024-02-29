“We wake up and we don’t believe it”

Heydy González lives in a cloud of happiness due to the arrival of her parents and her mother-in-law to the United States. The family reunited a few weeks ago and are enjoying their new life together living under the same roof. The Cuban actress spoke about her coexistence with her family who arrived from Cuba in her Instagram stories when they asked her about it.

“Happy in life, there is nothing richer than arriving home and finding the whole family here. Every day we go to bed super late gossiping, laughing”Heydy began by explaining that she couldn’t be happier to have her parents and mother-in-law with them at home.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen each other and we’re still in that moment where we wake up and can’t believe it. Galia is happy, her grandparents are here and help her do her homework. They’ve also helped me a lot, especially “Everything for our career was very important to have support. So we are now complete.”he added.

The actress previously commented that her life is much easier now that she has her mother and mother-in-law at home. “The tastiest thing in the world is to come home and find a lunch made. With mom and mother-in-law here, the problems are over,” she joked a few days ago.

Although the interpreter does not miss the opportunity to add a sense of humor to any situation in her life, the truth is that it is obvious that the family is very happy after having fulfilled their dream of being reunited in the United States to start a new life. A great cause for celebration for all of them, which a few days ago They were able to celebrate the birthday of Galilea, Heydy’s daughter, together.