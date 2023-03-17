“We walked hand in hand when it came to whitewashing Russia”

This man doesn’t mince his words: On Friday evening at Vorarlberg LIVE, the German journalist Jan Fleischhauer was a guest, who spoke to Joachim Mangard about Russia, Corona and the Greens, among other things.

The versus festival will take place in the Silvretta Montafon ski area from March 23rd to 25th. It is entirely devoted to discourse from different opinions and perspectives. Among the speakers is Jan Fleischhauer, German journalist, columnist and bestselling author.

The quite controversial Fleischhauer, who says he grew up “in a left-wing household”, is now more likely to be found on the side of the Greens critics. He makes no secret of this in the Vorarlberg LIVE interview. “What fascinates me about the Greens: This mixture of arrogance, loudmouthing, know-it-all and double standards,” says the German journalist. He also sees the Woke movement as rather difficult, because it is also overly sensitive: “One makes a bad one Joke, you faint.” The earlier Greens were “cut from completely different cloth,” says Fleischhauer, citing Joschka Fischer and Jürgen Trittin as examples, who never avoided a fight: “That was for them one more reason to attend an event.” In general, he is in favor of more arguments in today’s discussion culture.

The entire broadcast

As far as Russia and the Ukraine war are concerned, the “Focus” journalist brings several points of criticism, including the Russians have been courted for too long. “As far as the whitewashing of Russia is concerned, we went hand in hand,” he says, referring to Germany and Austria. Also with regard to the security of supply in terms of gas: “Neither with us nor with you did the lights go out, but it was just before that. Fleischhauer considers the statements by Alice Schwarzer and Sahra Wagenknecht during the peace demo they organized in Berlin to be very bad: “I found this thoughtlessness while people were being slaughtered disgusting.”

At the Montafoner versus Festival next week, Jan Fleischhauer will discuss public discourse, the division in society and opinion leaders with Katharina Wolff, editor of STRIVE Magazine.