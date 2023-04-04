We were scammed! Elon Musk increased the value of Dogecoin using the Twitter image

Baia, baia: Just yesterday we told you that many users of the blue bird’s social network had been surprised by the appearance of Doge. Well, now it has come to light that Elon Musk increased the value of Dogecoin by changing the image of Twitter.

Elon Musk increased the value of Dogecoin with Twitter

According to information from CNBCElon Musk had everything coldly calculated and increased the value of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency changing the classic image of the blue bird on Twitter for a thumbnail of the famous dog Doge.

Elon Musk increased the value of Dogecoin with the image of Twitter.

Yes, with this simple image modification (which several users liked, but confused with Cheems), the businessman of South African origin The Dogecoin value increased more than 30% during this past Monday, April 3, 2023.

For this reason, many believe that the owner of Tesla he let the little blue bird fly away and in his place the Shiba Inu puppy arrived.

They accuse him of manipulating the price of Dogecoin

It should be noted that last Friday, March 31, the lawyers of Twitter and Elon Musk asked a United States federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit of 258 billion dollars from 2022 that accused the businessman of manipulating the price of Dogecoin and increasing it by more than 36,000%.

It should also be noted that the nationalized gringo began promoting this cryptocurrency several years ago, publishing from time to time about it, which was created as a joke in 2013, and which causes its price to increase.

Elon Musk increased the value of Dogecoin.

Just to give you an idea of ​​how much Musk’s posts have sparked, according to CoinMarketCap.com, Dogecoin is the eighth most valuable cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of more than $13 billion..

But hey, the businessman’s lawyers assured that his publications on this currency are only “harmless and often silly tweets”… Aaalthough in 2021 Tesla announced that they would accept Dogecoins for some merchandise, which still increased their value.

