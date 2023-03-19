“We will be ready”: after the Six Nations Tournament, the XV of France is heading for the World Cup

The Blues beat Wales on Saturday, a way to finish the Tournament in style before now planning on the World Cup in France, in less than five months.

Throughout the Tournament, the World Cup was a taboo subject among the players. But since Saturday evening and the end of the Six Nations Tournament, a 180 degree turn! Like the pillar Uini Atonio, author against the Welsh of his first try in the France team during his 50th selection, no one hides having more than that in mind: “The World Cup, everyone wants to be there, everyone wants to play.”

This looming World Cup in France is the culmination of four years of work under the orders of Fabien Galthié, explains third line Charles Ollivon. “Four years in office”he says, with four Tournaments played, 35 games played and steady progress: “We are moving forward, we are on our way. Since our first match on February 2, 2020, a lot has happened: we have lost guys, we have recovered… It’s a long story, and each match is an experience, with particular scenarios, sometimes ‘cartons’…”

“There are a lot of positives in this human adventure. We continue to learn, we give everything and we will be ready.” Charles Ollivon at franceinfo

The word is out: the Blues are ready to take up the biggest challenge in their history: trying to win a World Cup for the first time. Because with only one defeat in the last 18 games, there is no doubt for Karim Ghezal, the sideline coach: the XV of France has so far achieved all the objectives set. “When we look back on our roadmap, what we wanted was to win matches. We won almost 80% of them, we did a grand slam, we managed to string together 14 matches in a row. We were aiming for the Top 3 in the world, we are second: we are where we wanted to be.”

One could add that in four years, the Blues have beaten all the best nations in the world at least once, from New Zealand to Australia, via Ireland. This can count in five months, says coach Fabien Galthié.

“If I remember correctly, we have one defeat in four years. I hope the teams fear us.” Fabien Galthie at franceinfo

The players still have a step to take and not the least: to be part of the 42 called up by Fabien Galthié. A long-awaited list, which must be unveiled on June 21.