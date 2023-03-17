Weather March 17: Very heavy occasional rains in Puebla and Veracruz

He climate for today Friday March 17, the cold front No. 41 that will move over the northeast and east of the country, will cause very heavy punctual rains in Puebla and veracruz. The polar air mass that drives the front will cause a drop in temperatures in the north, northeast and east of Mexico, a “North” event with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h on the coast of Tamaulipas and Veracruz

The weather of Guadalajara Jalisco It will be clear skies with a temperature of 15° C. By 2:00 p.m. there will be a chance of rain with a temperature of 28° C and a wind chill of 27° C. Cloudy skies are reported at night with a temperature of 20 ° C, sunset is expected today, Friday, at 7:02 p.m.

Climate for the borders of Mexico

In Monterrey, Nuevo Leon It will dawn with light rains with temperatures of 17 ° C with a thermal sensation of 17 ° C. By 2:00 p.m. there will be overcast skies with 21 ° C. Cloudy intervals with 20 ° C temperatures are forecast at night. Sunset for today will be at 6:50 p.m.

For Tijuana Baja California Drizzle is expected with a temperature of 14°C, while by 5:00 p.m. there will be cloudy skies with a temperature of 13°C. For the night, cloudy skies will persist with a temperature of 12°C and a thermal sensation of 12°C. Sunset is expected for 6:55 p.m.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today March 17, 2023:

Minimum temperatures for Friday morning from -10 to -5 °C with frost: Chihuahua and Durango mountains.

Minimum temperatures for Friday morning from -5 to 0 °C with frost: high areas of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures for Friday morning from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today March 17, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Michoacán, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Puebla (north), Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz (south), Tabasco, Yucatán and Campeche.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, State of Mexico (southwest), Morelos, Chiapas, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

