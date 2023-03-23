Weather March 23: Showers in Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Coahuila

He climate For today, Thursday, March 23, the polar jet stream and the polar trough will prevail over northwestern Mexico; Meanwhile he cold front No. 43will tour the north of the Mexican republic, and will interact with a dry line over the northeast of the country. These systems will generate showers in Baja California, sonorousChihuahua and Coahuila, with the possibility of snowfall and/or sleet in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua, as well as gusts of wind of 70 to 90 km/h in Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

The weather of Guadalajara Jalisco It will dawn with sunny skies and a temperature of 14° C. By 2:00 p.m. the clear skies will continue with a temperature of 27° C and a wind chill of 26° C. Cloudy intervals are expected at night with a temperature of 22° C, sunset is expected today Thursday to be at 7:04 p.m.

Climate for the borders of Mexico

In Monterrey, Nuevo Leon It will begin with overcast skies with a temperature of 5° C with a wind chill of 8° C. For 2:00 p.m., rain is forecast with a temperature of 7° C. At night there will be cloudy skies with a temperature of 6° C. Sunset for today will be at 6:51 p.m.

For Tijuana Baja California Overcast skies with a temperature of 13°C are reported, while for 5:00 p.m., overcast skies with a temperature of 15°C are expected. At night there will be rains with a temperature of 14° C and a thermal sensation of 14° C. Sunset is expected at 6:58 p.m.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today March 23, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Puebla and Veracruz.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today March 23, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero and Morelos.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Puebla (southwest), Oaxaca, Veracruz, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Querétaro and the State of Mexico (southwest).

