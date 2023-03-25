Weather service warns for Franconia: “Strong thunderstorms” in several regions

The weekend weather in Franconia is characterized by squalls, rain showers and even “strong thunderstorms”, as the German Weather Service warns.

How inFranken.de has already reported, there is a risk of heavy rain again and again for the entire weekend.

Update from March 25, 2023: Thunderstorms in several counties on Saturday afternoon

The German Weather Service issues a thunderstorm warning (level 2 of 4) in the afternoon for several locations:

The warning applies until 2:30 p.m

District of Erlangen-Höchstadt and

City of Erlangen

district and city of Bamberg

District of Neustadt ad Aisch-Bad Windsheim

district of Lichtenfels

district of Miltenberg

Main-Spessart district

district and city of Würzburg

Until 3:15 p.m

district of Kulmbach

District of Wunsiedel i. Fichtel Mountains

Forchheim district

district and city of Bayreuth

District of Nuremberg

Until 4 p.m

Weißenburg-Gunzenhausen district

First report from March 24th, 2023: Caution required in Franconia: gusts of wind expected in several regions

The threatening gusts of wind for large parts of Franconia are expected at level 2 of 4. In such cases, weather experts advise caution. It says: Individual branches can fall, for example. Pay special attention to falling objects.

The weather warning for Saturday applies from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. In Franconia, the following regions are particularly affected by the gusts of wind:

district and city of Aschaffenburg

Bad Kissingen district

City of Erlangen

district and city of Fürth

Hassberge district

district and city of Hof

District of Kronach

Main-Spessart district

district of Miltenberg

City of Nuremberg

District of Nuremberg

Roth district

Rhoen-Grabfeld district

City of Schwabach

district and city of Schweinfurt

Weißenburg-Gunzenhausen district

district and city of Würzburg

For the coming week, weather expert Stefan Ochs predicts further squalls and even possible thunderstorms and frost.