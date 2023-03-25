Weather service warns for Franconia: "Strong thunderstorms" in several regions

Weather service warns for Franconia: “Strong thunderstorms” in several regions

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 25, 2023

The weekend weather in Franconia is characterized by squalls, rain showers and even “strong thunderstorms”, as the German Weather Service warns.

How inFranken.de has already reported, there is a risk of heavy rain again and again for the entire weekend.

Update from March 25, 2023: Thunderstorms in several counties on Saturday afternoon

The German Weather Service issues a thunderstorm warning (level 2 of 4) in the afternoon for several locations:

The warning applies until 2:30 p.m

  • District of Erlangen-Höchstadt and
  • City of Erlangen
  • district and city of Bamberg
  • District of Neustadt ad Aisch-Bad Windsheim
  • district of Lichtenfels
  • district of Miltenberg
  • Main-Spessart district
  • district and city of Würzburg

Until 3:15 p.m

  • district of Kulmbach
  • District of Wunsiedel i. Fichtel Mountains
  • Forchheim district
  • district and city of Bayreuth
  • District of Nuremberg

Until 4 p.m

  • Weißenburg-Gunzenhausen district

First report from March 24th, 2023: Caution required in Franconia: gusts of wind expected in several regions

The threatening gusts of wind for large parts of Franconia are expected at level 2 of 4. In such cases, weather experts advise caution. It says: Individual branches can fall, for example. Pay special attention to falling objects.

The weather warning for Saturday applies from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. In Franconia, the following regions are particularly affected by the gusts of wind:

  • district and city of Aschaffenburg
  • Bad Kissingen district
  • City of Erlangen
  • district and city of Fürth
  • Hassberge district
  • district and city of Hof
  • District of Kronach
  • Main-Spessart district
  • district of Miltenberg
  • City of Nuremberg
  • District of Nuremberg
  • Roth district
  • Rhoen-Grabfeld district
  • City of Schwabach
  • district and city of Schweinfurt
  • Weißenburg-Gunzenhausen district
  • district and city of Würzburg

For the coming week, weather expert Stefan Ochs predicts further squalls and even possible thunderstorms and frost.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *