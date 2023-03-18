Wedding of Deniz Altunel and Mehmet Sallamaci

Deniz Altunel and Mehmet Sallamaci celebrated a civil wedding.

Lustenau Family members and friends of Deniz Altunel from Hohenems and Mehmet Sallamaci from Lustenau gathered in the town hall on March 17 to attend their civil wedding. Registrar Rebekka Gratzer-Konstantinidis took the marriage vows from the couple, who have been dating for around three years, in the presence of their best man, Raziye and Mehmet Isikli. The parents of the newlyweds, who now share the family name Sallamaci, were also among the well-wishers: Gülay Özcan and Dalyan Altunel as well as Leyla and Hüseyin Sallamaci. On April 29th there will be a big wedding party at the Rio Event in Lauterach. From the registry office we went to the Pizzeria Azzurra for another celebration.