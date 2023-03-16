Wednesday: Jenna Ortega hated the series she starred in

Jenna Ortega almost refused to star in Wednesday

The actress really did not hang on to the scriptwriting choices

She also says she is rather surprised by the success of the original Netflix creation

“I received the email and ignored it. » This is how Jenna Ortega’s story with the Netflix series Wednesday almost ended. The actress had no desire to engage in this production when she intended to concentrate on the cinema instead.

One thing, however, ended up making him change his mind: the presence of Tim Burton as director and co-producer. “The only reason I went was because Tim is a real legend, and in the end we got on really well”.

These shocking words are quite surprising when you know the success of the Netflix series launched last November, but in reality, Jenna Ortega was convinced that this original creation was not going to work. “I thought it would be a niche gem, but most people wouldn’t watch it”underlines the star.

Jenna Ortega rewrote dialogues from Wednesday

It must be said that many screenplay choices did not really match her expectations to such an extent that she allowed herself to modify certain lines of dialogue. It states thus: “Everything Wednesday did, everything I had to play, made no sense for this character. The fact that she’s in a love triangle? It is not possible. »

She adds : “There’s a line about a dress she has to wear to a prom at school and she says ‘Oh my god, I love it.’ I can’t believe I said that. I literally hate myself. I had to say ‘No'”.

His words are surprising but they join previous statements by Jenna Ortega, in particular those where she said she hated the famous dance which caused a lot of talk on social networks:

When I was told it had gone viral, I tried to look happy, like, “Oh, wow!” But mentally, in my head, I was hoping people weren’t paying so much attention to that sequence. It’s confusing. I don’t think anyone is equipped to have so many eyes on them.

Despite his outspokenness and his doubts about Wednesday, Jenna Ortega decided to return for a season 2. On our side, we didn’t particularly appreciate this series which deviated a little too much from the original DNA of The Addams Family and this character. You can always read our review here.