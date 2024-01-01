Yailin The Most Viral He didn’t have the best farewell of the year. Just a few weeks ago, her boyfriend Tekashi 6ix9ine made public some videos in which she appeared in a violent attitude, which ended in her being arrested in Miami. But despite all this scandal that she and the controversial rapper carried out in the middle of December when Christmas was around the corner, the young Dominican says goodbye to 2023 with a big smile and next to the most important person for her: her daughter Cattleya.

In March 2023, Yailin became a mother for the first time with Anuel AA, her ex-husband. She and the Puerto Rican artist ended their relationship early last year, when she was still pregnant. And her daughter is precisely the best thing that happened to the Dominican all year.

She spent New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve with the almost ten-month-old girl, as La Más Viral showed on her Instagram profile, where she posted a nice video and a beautiful photo with the baby.

“Goodbye 2023, I don’t complain about anything. You were my best year because you gave me my daughter Cattleya, the most beautiful thing and what I love most in my life!”said the “Narcissist” interpreter to say goodbye to the year.

“Welcome 2024, here I am ready for you, with a positive attitude to live it better than yesterday, facing the challenges that arise because I know that God will be with me as always”added the Dominican, who for the occasion wore a tight red dress that matched her hair.

These images were shared by Yailin a few days after it was captured on a Miami nightclub next to Tekashi 6ix9ine (whose real name is Daniel Hernandez). The young people, who seem to have reconciled after their controversies over domestic violence, were celebrating the release of “Bad Bxtch.”