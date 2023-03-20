Welfare Pension 2023: Who will receive their payment until March 29?

The Welfare Pension 2023 It has more than 12 million beneficiaries, and several of them have already been receiving the deposit for this bimester. If you haven’t received this yet paydo not worry, it is very likely that you will receive it until the 29th of March.

In total, 66 thousand 377 million pesos will be allocated this two-month period for the Well-being Pension, for the benefit of 11 million 239 thousand 840 older adults, one million 284 thousand 727 people with disabilities and 247 thousand 237 girls and boys, children of working mothers, some of whom must collect their payment until next March 29.

Initially, the payment for those who receive their resources from the Well-being Pension through bank deposits was already made between March 2 and 15, with a support of 4,800 pesos every two months for the elderly, 2,950 pesos for the people with disabilities and 1,600 for the beneficiaries of the Program for the Well-being of Girls and Boys, Children of Working Mothers. Check out who will charge until March 29th.

Until March 29, these people will receive the payment of the Well-being Pension

While the process of registration and delivery of cards continues throughout the country, promoted by the Government of Mexico, the Well-being Pension is one of the programs to improve the social protection situation of the entire elderly population. over 65 years of age, as well as to guarantee the exercise of the rights and freedoms of girls, boys, adolescents, young people, indigenous people, Afro-Mexicans and/or adults with disabilities.

It also seeks to improve the living conditions of thousands, if not millions of girls, boys, adolescents and young people in a situation of vulnerability due to the temporary or permanent absence of one or both parents, with the Program for the Well-being of Girls and Boys, Children of Working Mothers who have brought so much benefit to various communities.

Although those who receive the Well-being Pension through direct deposits to their cards have already received their payment, those who continue to receive their money in cash through operations began to do so from the 2nd of this month and until next March 29, in accordance with the calls issued in the communities.

