Welfare Pension: What happens if I collect the pension of a deceased relative?

The Welfare Pension is an initiative of the Government of Mexico to provide financial support to the older adults 65 years and older who are in a situation of economic vulnerability.

In the event that the beneficiary of this program dies, no one else can continue to collect the pension money.

What happens if I try to collect the pension of a deceased?

When the beneficiary dies, it is necessary that the family of the person in charge of his care or the assistant notify the situation to the Welfare Line 800 639 42 64, but if the authorities are not notified and the money continues to be collected, it could be committing a crime of fraud, which generates legal problems.

However, there are cases of other economic support, such as when the beneficiary owner dies, and this program has this deposit called “going payment”, so it is explained immediately how it works and who can collect it.

According to the Ministry of Well-being, in the event that the beneficiary dies, it will be delivered to their representative or auxiliary adult registered in the financial support program for payment of march.

In comparison with pensions that continue to function after the death of the holder and generally provide economic support to his spouse, the Welfare Pension is given for the only occasion and corresponds to the current two-month period in which the death occurred.

When the beneficiary dies, his or her representative or assistant who registered previously, can request the march payment, which is only delivered once.

What is it and how to ask for an assistant?

From the time the beneficiary registers with the pension, he appoints an assistant, either a relative or a person he trusts, who can help him in different processes related to the pension, but the registration of assistants can be done at any time. .

It is necessary to contact the Well-being Line at 800 639 42 64 and request the update of data for an assistant. If the beneficiary does not designate anyone, the Technical Committee of the Program will determine under special circumstances, the granting of this support.

