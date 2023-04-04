Well hidden on TV: Dunja Hayali explains the meaning of her tattoos

tz stars

From: Luke Einkammerer

Split

The “Today Journal” presenter Dunja Hayali is very open about her many tattoos. Behind the symbols on their arms, legs and shoulders are personal messages.

Cologne – Whether it’s a small symbol on the finger and arm, Chinese characters or huge works of art that stretch across the entire back – tattoos are as colorful and different as their wearers. Also in the celebrity world such body jewelry pierced under the skin enjoys great popularity. For “heute Journal” moderator Dunja Hayali (48), her motifs have very personal backgrounds that literally get under your skin.

Always well hidden on TV: That’s what Dunja Hayali’s tattoos mean

On television, Dunja Hayali is always dressed up and in tailor-made blazers. However, anyone who makes a detour to the Instagram page of the native of North Rhine-Westphalia immediately recognizes that she has a completely different look privately. Because on the leg, arm and back of the presenter there are a number of striking tattoos that you would otherwise never guess from her top styled ensembles.

Many people just get tattoos because they are trendy – for Dunja Hayali, on the other hand, trips to the tattoo artist have a very profound meaning. “It stands for leisure and creativity,” she explains PICTURE-Interview the motif of a flute player on her arm, “They symbolize power, dynamism, change”, she describes the waves that adorn her body. The conspicuous symbols on her shoulder, on the other hand, are Polynesian and representative of the four elements, while the circle on her arm stands for “man before the wrong paths of life”.

These countries have the most tattoos Tattoos have been around for thousands of years and while initially they were mostly for ritual and cultural purposes, they are all the rage these days. A poll by the magazine star from 2018, most tattoo wearers are found in Italy, where 48 percent of all respondents have at least one tattoo. Sweden (47 percent) and the USA (46 percent) also made it to the top of the list. Germany, on the other hand, came in eleventh – 35 percent of the survey participants had already visited a tattoo studio. (Source: stern.de)

Meeting with Barack Obama: Dunja Hayali showed ex-US President her dog tattoo

In addition to the large works of art, which immediately catch the eye with every personal snapshot, Dunja Hayali’s most emotional tattoo is probably the Arabic lettering on her right wrist, which stands for the name of her dog Emma. The Golden Camera award winner was even able to show this proof of the deep bond with her pet to former US President Barack Obama (61) at a meeting in Berlin, as she revealed in April 2017 on the talk show “3nach9”.

Dunja Hayali likes to show off her many tattoos to her followers on social media. Even on the red carpet, she makes no secret of the striking symbols. © Screenshot/Instagram/dunjahayali; IMAGO/Future Image (photomontage)

Behind each of Dunja Hayali’s tattoos is apparently a personal mantra or story. Her celebrity colleagues, on the other hand, also lie under the needle to capture individual messages forever. That’s how it was in the end Anna-Carina Woitschack tattooed a mysterious saying as a possible allusion to Stefan Mross. Sources used: bild.de, YouTube/3nach9, stern.de