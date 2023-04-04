Well-known billionaire’s space company has gone bankrupt

The space company specializing in satellite launches Virgin Orbit of the British billionaire Richard Branson has filed for bankruptcy. In the US proceedings with protection against claims by creditors, a sale of the company, as announced by Virgin Orbit on Tuesday. A failed satellite launch earlier this year sent business into a tailspin.

The company was formed from Branson’s other space company Virgin Galactic decoupled, which, among other things, wants to offer tourist flights into space. Virgin Orbit had already drastically reduced the number of its employees last week after being unable to get fresh money. With 675 employees, around 85 percent of the workforce should lose their jobs.

33 satellites launched

A procedure with bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy law is now seen as the best way for a sale, it said on Tuesday. Company boss Dan Hart pointed out that one is successful 33 satellites put into orbit.