Wellness Card: What happens if I don’t withdraw the money deposited to me?

The Wellness Cards They are delivered to all the beneficiaries of a social welfare program.

It is important to have information about plastic on hand to get the most out of it in certain situations.

What characteristics do the Well-being Cards have?

It is a deposit account.

It does not require a minimum opening amount.

Allows you to have money through RED de México ATMs and Banco del Bienestar network of branches.

It is accepted to pay for goods and services at thousands of Mastercard affiliated establishments.

It does not generate interest.

It also allows you to receive salaries and other benefits related to the employment relationship.

How to activate the Wellness Card?

Once the Basic Payroll of Banco del Bienestar is opened, you will receive your plastic card along with a PIN or personal identification number. Later you will be able to access RED ATMs or make payments at Mastercard-affiliated establishments.

What operations can be carried out with the Well-being Card?

Deposits from $30 pesos at Banco del Bienestar windows.

Withdrawal of cash in ATMs up to $5,050 pesos per day.

Disposal of cash at the windows of the Banco del Bienestar. This goes from $30 pesos to the available balance of the account.

Payment of consumption, services and purchase of articles in affiliated establishments (up to $20,000 pesos per day).

Direct debit service for services that are available at Banco del Bienestar.

What happens if I don’t withdraw the money from my Wellness Card?

Many beneficiaries of government programs who receive support from these cards have this doubt, fearing that their balance may be withdrawn at some point by the government, which is false.

The money that remains in the account at the end of the two-month period or payment period will not be withdrawn if it is not fully available. It can be kept in the account as a savings and gradually withdrawn.

What if I don’t receive deposits for six consecutive months on my Wellness Card?

In the event that this scenario occurs, Banco del Bienestar may transform the card into a Basic Debit Account. For this, the client will be notified 30 calendar days in advance.

