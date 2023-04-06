“Were you with her?”: He discovered that his girlfriend was cheating on him with his brother, stabbed him and then confessed to the crime

The event occurred in the Buenos Aires town of Bernal, Quilmes party

It was a nauseating smell that alerted the Balmori Samudio couple. The stench seeped into the room on the upper floor of the house, located at 4,400 Pilcomayo street in the Buenos Aires town of Bernal, where one of his children was sleeping: Edwards (25). Since they hadn’t seen him since Friday, the 911 call became urgent. Upon entering the place, the police officers from the 7th Police Station met the corpse of the young man lying on the bed and covered with a blanket. However, by removing the bedspread, the hypothesis of natural death was completely ruled out: had been stabbed.

Due to the state of the body, the investigators estimated that the crime had been committed 72 hours earlier, that is, last Friday. Later, the data autopsy revealed that the man of Paraguayan nationality died from a cardiac perforation. His younger brother was arrested for the crime, Erwin Balmori Samudio (24).

as far as he could tell infobaeIt all started when Erwin found out that his older brother, Edwards, had a parallel relationship with his girlfriend. Upon finding out, the young man – who did not live at the same address as his parents, but three blocks away – went to confront him. “Tell me the truth, were you with her?”, he scolded him. “Yes. Get over it”, the older man would have answered.

Edwards’s words made a deep impression on the youngest of the Balmori Samudio who took a knife and stabbed his brother at least three times: in the abdomen, chest and neck.

after the crime, Erwin put his brother on the bed, covered him, locked the bedroom door and left.. Before leaving, he took Edwards’ cell phone and, once at his home, placed the chip in his device. According to the reconstruction that the investigators were able to make, during the following days, the attacker dedicated himself to answering some messages or “sticking seen” to those who received him, with the aim of “misleading” those around his brother. “No one suspected that he was dead because, he was ‘online’”, sources with access to the file explained to this outlet.

The assailant lived three blocks from the victim. In the search of his home, the Buenos Aires Police found clothes with blood and his brother’s phone

Three days later, the foul smell -coming from the first floor of the house, where the victim slept- alerted his parents. After going upstairs, they tried to look through the keyhole in the door, but couldn’t see much. They called 911.

Upon verifying that it was not a natural death, the agents of the 7th Quilmes Police Station began to ask the relatives questions. At that moment they noticed that the victim’s brother began to get nervous. In the end, as revealed by a source in the case to infobae, the man ended up confessing to the crime. “It was me. i killed my brother”, he said before the astonished look of his family.

Then he explained that he did it because he found out that he had a parallel love relationship with his current partner.

What followed was a raid urgently at the attacker’s home, located at Calle 171 at 2,500. There, agents of the Buenos Aires Police kidnapped the blood-stained clothing and the victim’s cell phone.

The case is investigated by the prosecutor Ariel Rivashead of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) No. 1 of Quilmes, who resolved, among other measures, to arrest and charge Erwin Balmori Samudio for the crime of “homicide aggravated by the bond”. This Tuesday, the defendant refused to testify.

