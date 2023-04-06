Western Digital prepares its first SSD expansion card for Xbox

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users may finally be on the verge of receiving a more balanced storage expansion option, as a now-deleted Best Buy listing indicates. The announcement indicates that Western Digital may be the first company besides Seagate to launch an SSD card for Microsoft’s consoles, offering a more balanced model that, while not exactly cheap, should lead to more affordable prices in the future.

One of the differentials of the latest Xbox models is the ease with which the storage can be expanded, using a card that fits into a dedicated port on the back of the Series X and Series S. The accessory has the same specifications as the internal SSD of the devices , thus ensuring that the performance is identical. On the other hand, the format and connection used are proprietary to Microsoft, which had an impact on the price.

So far, only Seagate has made expansions available for the consoles, in capacities of 512 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB — added to the proprietary technology, these sizes ended up making them very expensive, with values ​​that reach US$ 299.99 ( ~BRL 1,515). As usual, Brazilian prices are even scarier, reaching over R$2,000. Another aspect that complicates the lives of Xbox owners is how these prices have not dropped even after more than 2 years of launch.

Apparently, this situation should finally change with the arrival of cards from other brands, as indicated by a Best Buy listing. Another major brand recognized in the storage segment, Western Digital (or WD) would be working on a version of the expansion SSD for the WD_BLACK line, the C50, the most premium family of disks from the giant.

According to the page, interested parties would have to disburse US$ 179.99, or something around R$ 910, in direct conversion and without taxes. In comparison, Seagate’s 1TB model sells for $219.99. If not exactly cheap, the debut of the WD_BLACK C50 should force competition and at least encourage promotions.

The bad news is that there is still no availability forecast for the accessory, a situation made worse by the fact that the ad has been withdrawn from the air. Best Buy and Western Digital were sought after by The Verge to comment on the case, but have not returned the request so far. In any case, the new card looks practically finished, and the existence of the sales page suggests that its release could happen at any moment.

Source: Best Buyvia The Verge