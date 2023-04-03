Western Digital suffers cyberattack and takes down part of its systems

Western Digital began this week by confirming it was the victim of a cybercriminal attack. According to the storage manufacturer, the scam in question led to the compromise of internal data after unauthorized individuals gained access to its internal systems. While recovery and mitigation work takes place, some of the company’s digital platforms may be unavailable.

An example of this would be the My Cloud service, a cloud computing platform that integrates devices and online storage, enabling access to files over the internet. The system has been off the air since Sunday (02), with Western Digital promising to provide more details later on Monday (03).

The same goes for the cyber incident itself, which is still in its early stages of investigation. According to the manufacturer, the breach in its systems was identified last weekend, on March 26, with response efforts being applied immediately. Even so, the company indicated that it needed more time to understand, mainly, the character of the compromised data.

The brand did not say, for example, if the information is merely internal or if customer information is also available. Likewise, there is no information about possible leaks or misuse of this data, while Western Digital works internally and also alongside the authorities to investigate the case.

At the same time, the company said it was focused on recovery efforts for services impacted by the attack, as well as locating the input vector that led to the compromise of the information. The promise is for new disclosures about the case over time, while, so far, no security recommendations have been given to users or any measures they can take to protect their accounts if they are at risk.

There is no forecast for the return of Western Digital’s cloud computing platform, which ends up preventing not only user access to their files in the cloud, but also the full operation of products that include loading and automatic backup of the brand. Authentication systems, emails and notifications for branded apps are also not working as of this writing.

Source: Western Digital (BusinessWire)