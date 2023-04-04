Western Digital takes down My Cloud after attack

Western Digital is currently involved in a security incident involving some form of attack, where the perpetrators allegedly came across data from the company’s network, among other things.

As a result of the incident, the American manufacturer has warned because services may be taken offline. Something that now seems to have affected the company’s consumer-facing My Cloud storage solution. The service is currently reported to be subject to disruptions and to be difficult to reach for customers.

For over ten years, My Cloud has existed as a more individual-focused alternative to services such as Google Drive and Microsoft Onedrive. The recent years’ shift from mechanical hard drives to ssd and the currently weak PC market have made cloud-based solutions such as My Cloud a top priority for WD.

There is currently no information on when My Cloud might be up and running again.