What a Bavarian! Bayern Munich’s fatherhood against Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich came out very smart, because although they were doing well with Julian Nagelsmann, they applied the change of DT so that this soccer maxim was fulfilled, where a debuting coach wins.

Thomas Tuchel arrived at Bayern Munich in the midst of controversybecause it is said and it is said that a part of the group of the Bavarian giant was no longer so happy with Nagelsmann and, well, they brushed him off.

Y this bet by Thomas Tuchel worked out perfectly, because its effect was immediate and in one he has the key matches to win the Bundesliga and that is that the German coach is an expert in rescuing important projects.

Thomas Tuchel and his debut with the Bavarian giant – Photo: Getty Images

Yes, because a few years ago he took Chelsea sunk in a football crisis and led them to lift a Champions League, so, at Bayern Munich they seek to replicate this situation, but with more titles to win.

Now we go to the other side of the coin, because Borussia Dortmund not only have to face the win they madealso to the disappointment that possibly they will stay on the edge of the title again from the Bundesliga.

Goodbye to the Bundesliga leadership after Der Klassiker – Photo: Getty Images

Let’s talk about Bayern Munich’s hegemony at home against Borussia Dortmund

Whether it’s Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann, Hansi Flick, Jupp Heynckes, Pep Guardiola, Carlos Ancelotti, Louis Van Gaal or the manager who manages Bayern Munich, there is always something certain about them and is that BVB is practically his son.

What all have made the Allianz Arena weigh against Borussia Dortmundto put it in better, more soccer words, the Bavarian giant has them as crooked children.

Allianz Arena, the fortress of Bayern Munich – Photo: Getty Images

counting the The classic de este 2023, These two teams have played 19 games since 2010 at the Allianz ArenaSo, there’s a lot of history between them.

Peeeeeeeeeero, Borussia Dortmund unfortunately does not have a good balance, because they have only won four games and drawn another three, so mathematics tells us that 12 have been Bayern Munich wins.

And to make fatherhood bigger, There are seven consecutive games that Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund as a local, because since 2017, those in yellow and black, do not win visits.

Bayern have Dortmund as their son at the Allianz Arena – Photo: Getty Images

Year Result competition 2023 4-1 Bundesliga 2022 3-1 Bundesliga 2021 4-2 Bundesliga 2019 4-0 Bundesliga 2019 5-0 Bundesliga 2018 6-0 Bundesliga 2017 2-1 Cup 2017 2-3 Cup 2017 4-1 Bundesliga 2016 0*-0 Cup 2015 5-1 Bundesliga 2015 1-1* Cup 2014 2-1 Bundesliga 2014 0-3 Bundesliga 2013 1-0 Cup 2012 1-1 Bundesliga 2012 2-1 German Super Cup 2011 0-1 Bundesliga 2011 1-3 Bundesliga 2010 3-1 Bundesliga In * the team that advanced in penalties is presented

