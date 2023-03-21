What about TV Azteca? This is what we know about the bankruptcy rumor

Recently on social networks some news went viral about the fact that TV Azteca’s creditors were asking for bankruptcy due to non-payment.

But what do we know so far? what has the company responded?

What is happening with TV Azteca?

According to what international agencies report, such as Reutersthree creditors in the United States requested that the company TV Azteca file for bankruptcy because he owes $63.32 million.

The petitioners are Plenisfer Investments, Cyrus Capital and Sandpiper Ltd, who are represented by a New York law firm.

What has the Mexican company said? Through a statement, the company explains that it is committed to the dialogue to be able to reorganize the liabilities with the creditors and that they will face any legal process that “start minority groups of bondholders”.

They affirm that they are willing to dialogue to reach an a favorable agreement for all parties with the debt holders of the bond maturing in 2024.

“In this regard, as we have always done, we will respond responsibly and firmly to all legal processes, knowing that we have the ethical and legal reason, and that the judicial authorities will confirm it.“, read in the statement.

