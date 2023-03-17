What apps are already using the new GPT-4?

Digital apps and tools are constantly looking for ways to improve the user experience by renewing their features. And this 2023 the best option is the ChatGPT.

This is a tool Artificial intelligence (AI) which is based on the language of GPT3. But the new engine GPT-4which can also generate images and videos, is quickly establishing itself as the best option for apps.

Therefore, here at The Truth News we tell you what are the apps who decided to include the AI ​​of the GPT-4 to improve their service so that you start using them as soon as possible.

4 apps that already use artificial intelligence GPT-4

The GPT-4 was already in Bing.



Bing

Microsoft decided to include the ChatGPT of Open AI in your browser Bing, which has already been released for all users, who will be able to use the chatbot in their searches. But that’s not all, they also already recognized that they will still use the GPT-4.

Duolingo

The famous language learning app also announced that it will include the GPT-4 for students who subscribe to Duolingo Max. One of the incredible functions of him will be the possibility of giving a fluid feedback, as if he were a real teacher.

be my eyes

He GPT-4 comes to an app that seeks to help people with vision problems, as it will be in charge of guiding them during a walk indoors or outdoors, warning them what objects to avoid or where to go on a street.

Stripe

The app to make payments online will use the GPT-4 to detect and prevent fraud immediately and thus avoid complications for its users.

It may interest you: GPT-4: Improvements and how to get the most out of the OpenAI viral chatbot

What is the difference between GPT-3 and GPT 4?

chatbot vs. GPT-4.



Another difference between GPT-3 and the GPT-4 is that the second not only works with text, it can also be used with voice. We show you more about the comparison of GPT-4 and ChatGPT.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!