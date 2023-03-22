What Arath de la Torre, host of Hoy, looked like when he debuted on TV

On March 20, 2023, in celebration of his 48th birthday, Arath de la Torre had a great day surrounded by family and friends.

And it is that he is going through a good moment in his artistic career, so it is worth remembering what the host of Hoy looked like in his early days on television.

“This is how I reached my 48 well-lived, proud of who I am and stronger than ever”was the text that he wrote next to a publication for his holiday.

WHAT DID ARATH DE LA TORRE, TODAY’S DRIVER, LOOK LIKE IN HIS BEGINNINGS ON TV?

Arath de la Torre Balmaceda is the full name of the well-known actor and conductor, who was born in Cancun, Quintana Roo on March 20, 1975. Although little is known about his childhood and adolescence, it is known that after his high school studies he went to Mexico City to study at the Televisa Artistic Training Center. Only a few years later she had the chance to debut in the cast of the soap opera called Agujetas de color de rosa (1994)..

Arath de la Torre stood out at times as one of the leading men of Mexican soap operas (Photo: El Heraldo)

Due to his great talent and charisma, De la Torre was considered one of Televisa’s main youth talents, which is why he was given increasingly important roles until he became the protagonist of productions such as Soñadoras (1998) and Amigas y rivales ( 2001), in which he stood out as a leading man.

After establishing himself in the world of acting, Arath entered comedy and was successful in this field with La Parodia (2002), in which he did different imitations that also led him to popularity in this type of work. In 2007 he took another turn in his career by launching himself as a host in La Hora de la papa, a production that gave him many more opportunities to develop as a host in different spaces.

Arath de la Torre surprised in Mexico for his great artistic talent (Photo: El Heraldo)

WHAT OTHER TYPES OF PRODUCTIONS HAS ARATH DE LA TORRE PARTICIPATED IN?

After participating in television as an actor and host, De la Torre was also in film, theater, music video and even dubbing productions, which makes him an undoubtedly versatile artist.

Arath de la Torre joined Hoy in mid-2020 and quickly endeared himself to the public for his charisma, in addition to sharing various happy and negative experiences in his life with his large legion of followers.

Personally, Arath de la Torre married fellow actress Susy Lu Chacón Peña in 2007, with whom he has three children: Gala, Lucca and Lía. The couple announced the launch of a podcast called ‘Take me wherever you want’, in which they will talk about various episodes of their romance and home.