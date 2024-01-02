What are necrotrucks and what are the bets?

There are no two without three. Laureano Oubia said it when they asked him about his second wife and We all usually say it when someone famous dies.. And that’s where the betting begins to find out who will be the next well-known faces whose death will make the news.

More or less, this would be the beginning of the necrotrucks, the lists that go viral at the beginning of the year on the Internet and where participants place their bets on who the deceased celebrities will be. in that year

Those who play this macabre entertainment They usually choose their candidates for reasons of age, poor health, addictions or crazy life, or illness. But these would not be the ones that would give the most points to be a winner, since they are expected. Los outsidersthose who will surprise in case of death, are the best to hit the ball in this type of bets, but also, why not say it, the most risky. Who expected Kobe Bryant’s accident, for example?

I go ahead and place my necrotruncheon for 2024. Here we go: – Jorge Javier Vázquez

– Negreira

– The door

– Juan Carlos I

– Biden

– Kyrgios

– Cecilio G

– Pope

– Bob Pop — . (@ESnomanu) December 23, 2023

The candidates

Yes there are A famous person who has been ruining the bets of necrotruncheon fans for a long time is the actor. Dick van Dykeremembered for his role as a deshollinator in the mythical film Mary Poppins and, more recently, by Diagnosis: Murder. At 98 years old and with a quarter of a century of alcohol problems, he still continues to appear on television with his eternal smile and very young in spirit.

Another Hollywood legend, Clint Eastwood, is also in the same situation.who at 93 years old continues to be as tough as the character he played in the film Gran Torino.

Another name that circulated very strongly in recent months on these lists was that of Volodmir Zelenskyactor, lawyer and, now, the sixth president of Ukraine since its independence in 1991, and in the sights of Vladimir Putin, a man of discreet piety.

In short, it is not who, but when, since no one escapes the Grim Reaper or the Holy Company (permit the license for being Galician).