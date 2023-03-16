What are “retained messages”, a new feature offered by WhatsApp?

WhatsApp has implemented some new features that are easier to understand than others. For example, the post editing function is quite simple. However, there are other functions that are more confusing, such as messages preservedwhich are now available to some users in beta.

The messages kept in WhatsApp allow you to save messages that would otherwise self-destruct in temporary chats that have messages set to auto-send after a few days. These messages are technically similar to starred messages.

With the temporary messages feature in WhatsApp, you can make any chat ephemeral, which means that messages are automatically deleted after 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days after being sent. Messages gradually disappear from the chat without a trace, unlike the “delete for everyone” function.

Preserved messages reach WhatsApp

The feature is about to be officially released.



Although there will be some exceptions, WhatsApp will allow users to keep some messages to avoid deletion. This feature has been in development for almost a year now and it looks like it’s about to be officially released as the app is letting users know it’s available.

The Truth News He tells you that the window of the message retention function confirms what was already known: when you keep a message, it does not disappear from the chat. Any user can flag a message so that it is preserved, but if the message is yours, you can choose whether or not to keep it. Don’t miss it: Which cell phones run out of WhatsApp on March 31?

To keep a message on WhatsApp, you need to long-press on the message and tap the bookmark icon. This icon will only appear in chats that have the function of automatic deletion enabled. In a group, administrators can decide whether or not to allow the message hold function to be used.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: Save time and improve your information sharing experience by sending files with comments

How to open WhatsApp Web?

To use WhatsApp Web you must scan a QR code.



Open a web browser on your computer, such as Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Edge.

Access the official website of WhatsApp Web:

On your mobile phone, open the WhatsApp application.

Tap on the three vertical dots icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Select the “WhatsApp Web” option from the dropdown menu.

Use your mobile phone camera to scan the QR code that appears on the WhatsApp Web page in your web browser.

Once the QR code is scanned, the WhatsApp Web session will automatically open in your browser and you can start using WhatsApp on your computer.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed.