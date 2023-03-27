What are the companies that are gaining market share for their innovations with Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be framed in the broad category of disruptive technologywhich refers to innovations that change consumer habits and displace old markets.

But it is only a small part of what is to come in an ever-changing world. At the center of all this change is an underlying infrastructure that ties all of these technologies together, says Jason Tauber, a portfolio manager who runs the Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NBDS).

There are two key elements that make up the infrastructure. The first is very simple: almost everyone walks around with a mobile phone, which is more or less a supercomputer connected to service providers. Then there’s the public cloud infrastructure that connects everything, like Amazon Web Services or Google Compute Engine, which offers infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

With basic knowledge you can create and expand a company very quickly thanks to the fact that you can easily reach the end user and use the computing power. These two things together are truly transformative, notes Business Insider.

So instead of creating something as narrow as an AI ETF, the ETF focuses on anything that will disrupt an entire industry and change the status quo.

The fund’s focus is to remain flexible enough to move across multiple sectors rather than stick to a single type of technology.

This diversified exposure prevents you from getting caught up in the media hype, which could end up being short-lived. For example, a few years ago, 3D printing was the exciting new invention that everyone was talking about, but it wouldn’t make sense to create an ETF focused solely on the promise of that printing technology because, in the long run, it would be overvalued.

In general, disruption investing should be viewed as a form of exposure to aggressive growth, given the higher level of volatility that comes with this class.

“It’s kind of future-proofing asset allocation, trying to invest in companies that are building the future,” says Tauber.

Those who want to bet on this sector must also have a longer time horizon, at least between 3 and 5 years, he warns.

The ones that move the most

Tauber says the ETF includes companies that are gaining market share from their competitors through the research, advances and technology they bring to their industries. And these new advances could radically change the way even competitors operate.

The companies listed below are based on the ETF’s top 10 weighted stocks.

–Nvidia (NVDA) supplies Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), which were originally used for high-performance gaming. But at least 20 years ago, the company started developing that same technology for high-performance computing and AI, he says.

They have also created a software-on-hardware architecture that makes it easy for developers to build applications on their own hardware. They have “tremendous” market share in AI applications, and companies are hungry for their products, Tauber says. Additionally, Nvidia continues to add new ways to make it easier to write specific applications into its products.

“They have a very significant economic moat in what is now an extremely hot and competitive area,” Tauber says. “All the big internet players are spending a lot on hardware and also incorporating it into their public cloud infrastructure. This allows all these AI companies to access technology in a public cloud.”

-Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is another company that supplies GPUs. Are extremely important within this ecosystem because they also have significant market share. In the long term, they are positioned to gain more ground in the AI ​​space.

In the short term, they are gaining significant market share from Intel in the server industry. Part of that is due to its strategic manufacturing partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which has enabled them to make chips that are smaller, more efficient and faster than Intel, the manager reveals.

-Analog Devices (ADI) supplies technology capable of translating atmospheric information into digital data so that it means something to the hardware. For example, machines that can report on their own about the environment around them, such as temperature, wind, and sound. This technology has applications in all sectors, including medical, industrial and automotive.

-Tradeweb Markets (TW) is basically digitizing the fixed income market.

“Historically, if you wanted to trade a bond, you had to phone a stockbroker and get a price. And now we are gradually digitizing that process. And Tradeweb is creating that digital marketplace,” he says.

-Intuit (INTU) is introducing AI to the field of accounting. Its most prominent companies are Turbotax and Quickbooks. AI is being used to create smarter applications for its platforms, such as AI-led customer engagement capabilities.

“In fact, we think that artificial intelligence is going to speed up your ability to do tax returns almost instantly,” according to Tauber.

-ASML Holding (ASML) leads the semiconductor miniaturization to make them smaller and more efficient. This company has monopolized this capacity. ASML is basically the bottleneck for the continuation of Moore’s Law: the number of transistors on a microchip doubles roughly every 2 years, while the cost of computers halves.

–DexCom (DXCM) is the technology leader in glucose monitors, the tiny patches that allow diabetics to maintain continuous control. This company is the first to market this product and offers the highest precision. Tens of millions of these sensors need to be manufactured on a large scale, a challenge DexCom has overcome, he says. They have fertile land to manufacture this technology.

-Edwards Lifesciences (EW) is a purely medical device company. It is one of the leading providers of transcatheter heart valve prostheses, which help physicians to replace aortic valves in a minimally invasive manner.

-Danaher (DHR) is a facilitator of different health innovations in the field of biotechnology. It is a provider of specific services and products for cell and gene therapy companies.

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) dominates the veterinary health industry by continually bringing innovations from human health to the animal health industry, including livestock.