What are the perfumes that smell like spring? last all day

Do you want a fragrance does it last all day? In The Truth News We share with you which are the six fragrances that smell like springare ideal to welcome the new season of the year, the most floral, it is also the perfect time to show your romantic side.

One of the best ways to celebrate the arrival of this season is with a new perfume, to use it in the most special moments, and those that smell of spring are floral and fresh, they are also elegant and others represent the purest and simplest spirit.

Other aromas are warmer for those women who want to find love in this season, and that is why we tell you some of the options that you can use in these coming months.

Six perfumes that smell like spring

The perfume La Belle Fleur Terrible by Jean Paul Gaultier, ideal for spring



One of the options is the Eau de Parfum The Terrible Belle Fleur by Jean Paul GaultierIt is a sensual and feminine aroma, it has notes of vanilla, blue water lilies and the freshness of bergamot, which makes it a seductive aroma.

The perfume Oui La vie est belle de Lancome is an elegant aroma for this season



Another of the perfumes that is ideal for empowered women is the Eau de Parfum Oui La vie est belle de Lancome. It is an aroma that is elegant, feminine to leave a mark.

Cologne Bitter Mandarin by Jo Malone London is a fresh perfume



Eau de perfume Bitter Mandarin Cologne by Jo Malone London which has some sparkling notes of mandarin, orris from the Italian populations and amber.

Perfume that smells like spring is the Chloé Atelier des Fleurs



Another ideal perfume for this season is the Chloé Atelier des Fleurshas a spring aroma, is elegant, sweet, innocent and long-lasting.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Italian Love Toilette



Eau de perfume Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Italian Love Toiletteis an aroma that captures the intensity of the blue sea, it has a woody dimension.

L’Eau Rouge Revitalizing Perfumed Water N°1 by Chanel



and the perfume L’Eau Rouge Revitalizing Perfumed Water N°1 by Chanelwhich has 97% natural ingredients, is a feminine and elegant fragrance.

What kind of clothes is worn in spring?

Cargo pants will be worn in spring



One of the favorite garments are floral dresses, it is one of the types of clothing that is worn during spring, the hot season, among other looks such as:

Satin dress in pastel tones

hip pants

cargo pants

Dresses and garments with transparencies

Blouses and skirts in pastel color

Floral print blouses

corsets

ripped jeans

