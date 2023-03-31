What are you playing in April 2023? Star Wars, Minecraft and more

Hasn’t March just started? And it’s over again. A new month is upon us and it brings with it a bunch of new games.

So let’s take a look at what’s in store for you over the coming month.

What’s Coming in April 2023?

On April 4th, 2023 we will start with Meet Your Maker. In the game from the creators of Dead by Daylight, you build outposts and equip them with traps and guards. Other players can try their hand at these – or you can do it at their outposts. Road 96: Mile 0 is also a prequel to Road 96.

With Everspace 2, you will first take off into space on the PC from April 6, 2023, console versions will follow in the summer. Also starting this day, you can play the hand-drawn “Ratoidvania” Curse of the Sea Rats solo or in local co-op.

A day later the hole is put in, on April 7, 2023 Electronic Arts will publish a new golf game after years with EA Sports PGA Tour.

The story continues on April 11, 2023. On the one hand, Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened appears, the Unreal Engine reboot of the original from 2008. On the other hand, in Tron: Identity you experience visual novel gameplay with interspersed puzzles.

Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo will be released on April 12, 2023 for Xbox Series X/S and will also appear in Game Pass. Two days later, on April 14, 2023, Capcom will release the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.

It gets strategic from April 18, 2023 in Minecraft Legends, the latest Minecraft offshoot. After the dungeon crawler, you now plunge into a strategy game. It continues on April 20, 2023 with the action-adventure Stray Blade, in which you must unravel the story of a forgotten valley and restore peace.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will finally be released on the Nintendo Switch on April 21, 2023 and invites you to take part in turn-based battles. On the same day, Dead Island 2 gets much more brutal as you slaughter your way through hordes of zombies.

If you want to try your hand at building a colony on an alien world instead, you can play Stranded: Alien Dawn starting April 25, 2023, which leaves Early Access on that date. Meanwhile, on April 26, 2023, the RPG Honkai: Star Rail by Genshin Impact publisher HoYoverse will be released.

Finally, starting April 27, 2023, you’ll take on Benedict Fox’s final case and explore the memories of dead victims in The Last Case of Benedict Fox, before completing the month on April 28, 2023 with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.



