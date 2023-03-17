What breed is the dog of Elon Musk’s memes, owner of Tesla

The businessman Elon Musk has released different images on social networks with a shiba inu as the protagonist (REUTERS)

Pets are the best companions a person can have, even the richest man on the planet, Elon Muskhas published through his Twitter account, the love and appreciation they have for a specific breed of dog, the Shiba Inu.

The businessman who recently announced the construction of a mega Tesla plant in New Lion, Mexicopublished on February 14 of this year a photo of a dog as the new CEO of Twitter. The photo shows the Shiba Inu sitting in an executive chair, in front of a desk with some important papers “that he signed.”

“He’s far, far better than any other guy. He is perfect for the job ”, were some of the comments he made in the same publication, which has so far received more than 1.2 million likes and 103,000 retweets. Users of its platform believed that it was a strategy to increase the price of cryptocurrencies Dogecoin and Floki.

Musk at some point joked that the dog became the CEO of Twitter (Twitter)

According to information from american kennel club (AKC), the organization in charge of registering pedigree dogs in the United States, this breed has its first records in ancient Japan. Its morphological structure is small, but it has great strength in its muscles, since at first it was used as a companion for hunting excursions.

“Today, the energetic and good-natured Shiba is the most popular companion dog in Japan. The adaptable Shiba feels at home in the city or the countryside”, described the association, about the habituation process that this species had in modern times.

The Shiba Inu arrived on the American continent 60 years ago and is one of the breeds that has gained popularity in recent years, due to its characteristics that are “adorable” for canine lovers. The AKC considered that because of his bold personalityself-confident and their white fur with red sesame coloration makes them “similar” to foxes.

The origin of the name of this canine comes from the Japanese Shiba which means scrub and Inu which is dog. “At the end of World War II, the Shibas were almost extinctbut they survived the privations of Japan during the war and today they are the number one companion animal in the country.

Shiba inu are considered a national treasure of Japan (Getty Images)

The Japanese public broadcasting company Nippon Hōsō Kyokai (NHK) detailed in a documentary published on its official page that the Shiba Inu is one of the six Japanese breeds They are considered as national treasures.

The other five breeds that are of great cultural value to the Asian country are the Akita ken, Kai ken, Kishu ken, Shikoku inu and Hokkaido ken.

The nhk He highlighted that one of the characteristics that most attract people to these Japanese dogs is the loyalty they have to their owners, since despite the fact that they have an independent attitude, they are not very affectionate and prefer to keep their distance from people, their temperament with their owners is fascinating.

Although it is one of the breeds that has gained the most popularity in the West, in the last year the akc positioned it as the 42nd most popular breed below Siberian Huskies, Chihuahuas, Rottweilers, among others.

The American organization explained that the first documented case of a Shiba Inu dog that set foot on the continent was in 1954, which was imported by a military family.