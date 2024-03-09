What can film lovers expect from the Oscars?

Clayton Davis, awards editor at Variety, suggests five key takeaways from the 96th Academy Awards gala taking place this Sunday in Hollywood.

¿Oppenheimer Will it break records?

There is no doubt that Christopher Nolan’s atomic success will win several Oscars. But how many?

Even a very conservative total of eight would be the most a movie from I would like to be a millionairein 2009, says Davis.

The record of 11 may be difficult. But ten – possible if she wins in the categories of best actor and best adapted screenplay – would leave her tied with Love without barriers (1961).

After editions dominated by independent films, Oppenheimer could be the highest-grossing film to win the best film statuette since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in 2004, and the third largest of all time, behind Titanic.

It looks certain to become the highest-grossing film in history to give Academy Awards to its actors, in the case of Robert Downey Jr and, potentially, Cillian Murphy.

And it would be the second film to win the highest Academy Award produced by a married couple (Nolan and his wife, Emma Thomas), after The driver and Mrs. Daisy.

Avalanche of Barbie

Although he should not win more than a couple of Oscars, Barbie will be omnipresent at Sunday’s gala.

Billie Eilish and Ryan Gosling will sing their Oscar-nominated songs from the film’s soundtrack, while entertainer Jimmy Kimmel must include jokes about the hit comedy in his monologue.

“I can’t imagine a whole night without there being several, hundreds of references to Barbie“Davis joked.

Mentions of the commotion caused by the lack of nominations for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie for best director and best actress are expected, as well as touches of pink everywhere.

“It will be an avalanche of content from Barbiewhich can make some people sick,” Davis said.

Actresses in suspense

No category is more difficult to predict than best actress, where Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone are tied head-to-head in the specialists’ predictions.

Davis thinks the Oscar will go to Gladstone, star of The Moon Killersbut he acknowledges that his opinion has changed on several occasions.

As the first Native American to win in an acting category, Gladstone would experience a historic moment, even though some voters do not see her as the true protagonist of a film whose screen time is dominated by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Stone’s performance in poor creaturesby Yorgos Lanthimos, is popular with the Academy’s international vote, but could suffer if some of that group ends up leaning toward Sandra Hüller, from the French drama Anatomy of a Fall.

“This is where this comes down to math,” Davis said.

Scorsese’s defeats

Martin Scorsese, one of Hollywood’s most legendary directors, does not lack recognition.

But if Gladstone loses, The Moon Killers It could become Scorsese’s third film to enter the Oscars with ten nominations and come away empty-handed.

This happened with the Irish y New York gangs.

“It would be one of those ‘first world problems,’ to have 30 Oscar nominations and not win any,” Davis joked. “But it’s a lot.”

“America, America!”

As usual, the list of Oscar presenters is the cream of the crop in Hollywood.

At a press conference this week, organizers revealed that five previous winners of each acting category will take the stage to introduce five nominees on Sunday.

It could happen that Jennifer Lawrence introduces Emma Stone; Matthew McConaughey, to Paul Giamatti; and Tim Robbins, to Robert Downey Jr.

It’s an idea taken from the 2009 gala, and it brings a nice connection and that human interaction, explained the director of this year’s program, Raj Kapoor.

What combination is Davis looking forward to?

“Rita Moreno is one of the presenters. And putting two and two together, there is no reason why she should not introduce America Ferrera, nominated for Barbie and say America, America!”

“I’m going to cry. I’m going to break down in tears. And I can’t wait.”

Source: AFP