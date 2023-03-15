“What can I bring?”

The “emsbachinnen” invite you to the beginning of spring on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. in the Gasthof Habsburg.

The Habsburg and the Spring Garden were traditional inns in Hohenems, very important especially for men and yet with a strong connection to women. Regulars’ tables were meeting places for men. The fact that the regulars’ tables were often round comes from the round table of the knights. Later, in our time, these often lonely “knights” were then cared for in the social room of the inn by the good female soul of the house. Women were innkeepers, but it wasn’t common in the past to go to inns alone, and yet they shaped so many inns and their guests.

Which stories can Eugenie Peter (growing up in the spring garden) and Gabi Mathis (Habsburg and Schuttannen) tell? What did you experience? After a short input from Eva Häfele about the inn as a social space, you will immerse yourself in the stories of two wonderful women who are closely connected to the inns Frühlingsgarten and Habsburg, which are so important for Hohenems, each in their own way.

All are welcome. As is always the case with “emsbachinnen” events, the conclusion will be convivial with drinks and small bites.