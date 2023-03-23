The conversation system that has the ability to start conversations, create texts and even answer questions of all kinds gave its predictions

The Colombian newspaper El Tiempo asked ChatGPT about 5 predictions of how the world would end and this is what he answered, the last one is the most impressive, considering that it talks about technology.

impact of an asteroid

A massive asteroid could hit Earth, causing a mass extinction and ending life on the planet. Although NASA constantly monitors near-Earth asteroids, there is still a chance that one of them might slip through their watch.

Nuclear war

A nuclear war could cause a nuclear winter that would seriously affect the climate and the survival of living beings. Although nuclear weapons are less common now than in the past, the risk of their being used remains a concern. This is another possibility for the world to end.

extreme climate change

He climate change could lead to a dramatic rise in sea level, more intense storms, prolonged droughts and changes in cropping patterns. If these events combine and worsen, they could make Earth inhospitable to life.

biodiversity collapse

The massive loss of species and environmental degradation could trigger a ecological collapse that would affect the food chain and the balance of life on Earth. If biodiversity continues to decline, there could be serious consequences for humanity’s survival.

Artificial intelligence out of control

If artificial intelligence reaches a higher level of intelligence than humans and becomes autonomous, it could make decisions that are detrimental to humanity or even wipe it out. Although this scenario sounds like science fiction, many artificial intelligence experts are concerned about the potential consequences of AI running amok.

Even though the responses were automatic, ChatGPT noted that “it is important to note that the probability of these scenarios occurring is very low, and while some of them may be possible, most are theoretical and speculative.”