What criminal group is behind the murder of five women in Celaya

After it was revealed that the charred bodies of five of the six disappeared women in the municipality of Celaya, Guanajuato were identified, a hypothesis has emerged about which criminal drug trafficking group could be involved in the murder.

On March 7, the disappearance of Berenice Reséndiz Martínez, Mariana Gutiérrez Guzmán, Yoselin Daniela Zamorano Macías, Rosa María Ramírez, Gabriela Barbosa and Sandra Daniela Paredes was reported.

The 6 women were traveling together on the road to San José, Guanajuato, to work in a catering service but were not heard from again.

The head of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of GuanajuatoCarlos Zamarripa Aguirre said at a press conference that the charred remains of the women were located on a property in the municipality of Juventino Rosas.

“The Criminal Investigation agency deployed operations to find the alleged perpetrators, arresting a criminal group made up of various people,” said the prosecutor on the afternoon of Friday, March 17.

He added that thanks to genetic tests it was possible to identify the remains of five of the young women, which were almost entirely burned.

Due to these facts, the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato reported on the arrest of more than a dozen people for different crimes such as disappearance, homicide, femicide, possession of firearms, explosives, among other crimes.

Regarding the disappearance of the six women, Carlos Rafael N, Yostin Deyvison N, Edson N, Edgar N, Armando Daniel N and Jesús Daniel N, allegedly members of a criminal cell that operates in the Laja-region, were arrested. Shallows.

The Guanajuato prosecutor explained that the people arrested are from the state of Tamaulipas and a Honduran.

“(…) This criminal cell was the one who transferred the young women to Juventino Rosas and ultimately deprived them of their lives,” he said.

Some local media highlighted that the detainees could be members of the Gulf cartel (CDG), this after this criminal group established an alliance with the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel (CSRL) to remove from the region the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

According to the Unión de Guanajuato outlet, a video broadcast in 2022 showed a group of nine CDG hitmen announced their arrival in the state of Guanajuato, in alliance with the CSRL, a criminal organization founded by David Rogel Figueroa, alias El Güero and José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, aka El Marro.

In the recording, according to the outlet, it was mentioned that the arrival of the Escorpión Group, the armed wing of the Gulf Cartel, indicated by the kidnapping of the four US citizens in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, in early March, was due to confront the CJNG.

Evidence of these organized crime groups was seen on February 7, when the body of a woman appeared hanging on a bridge in the La Moncada community, Tarimoro municipality.

The murderers wrote a message on the victim’s body: “Special Forces at the service of Mr. Marro with the support of the Gulf Cartel”, a fact that could show that the criminal group is behind the disappearance of the six women from Celaya .

According to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESGSP), Guanajuato ranked first at the national level for intentional homicides of women in 2022, with 413 registered cases, of which 21 were femicides.

Meanwhile, the state prosecutor’s office indicated in a report that derived from the work on forensic identification and delivery of bodies of disappeared persons, 1,105 people had been identified.