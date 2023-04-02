What do I need to buy a Farmacias del Ahorro franchise?

The National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores (ANTAD) points out that the initial investment to buy a Savings Pharmacy franchise It is 350 thousand pesos plus Value Added Tax (VAT).

As we have mentioned in other informative notes of The Truth NewsToday, franchises are a successful business scheme that has managed to expand the presence of multiple brands throughout the world, due to the fast growthaccess to economies of scale without committing financial resources and the low level of risk that acquiring one represents.

For this reason, for some entrepreneurs Farmacias del Ahorro could be an alternative since little by little this brand has expanded its branches throughout the country. According to ANTAD, until 2021 this chain offers services to more than 849 own pharmacies, 192 franchises and provides home delivery services to 874 branches.

What are the requirements to buy a Farmacias del Ahorro franchise?

To open a Savings Pharmacy, it is important to take into account that this franchise is based on the selection of investors, it seeks that they are leaders and have business experience, as well as that they contribute human quality to the pharmaceutical chain.

In addition, it must be clear that Farmacias del Ahorro is a company dedicated to the sale of patented, generic, interchangeable and personal use pharmaceutical products.

His philosophy is based on 5 basic principles:

Excellent customer service

Wide assortment of products and services

Development of your staff

The best locations

Fair and competitive prices

The requirements to obtain the franchise are:

Being 30 years of age or older, having the financial resources to invest, having knowledge of business management, living in the town where the franchise will be opened.

An initial fee of $30,000 pesos must be paid, which will be amortized when paying the franchise fee. The franchise fee is $350,000 pesos plus VAT.

At the same time you must contemplate the expenses of renting the property, remodeling, starting salaries, etc. The total cost of the franchise will be approximately $1.5 million pesos, it may vary a little according to the size of the business premises.

It is worth mentioning that in order to achieve the benefits provided by the Farmacias del Ahorro Franchise, a 10-year contract is signed that is renewable if the expected results are obtained.

If you are interested in this Franchise option you can check the Internet page:

www.fahorro.com.mx/franquicias/index.html

Or write to: [email protected]

Or go to Insurgentes sur 1605, Torre Mural 27th floor,

Col. San Jose Insurgentes Mexico D,F

Telephones: 01 (55) 53 22 43 22 / 53 22 43 20

