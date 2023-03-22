What do people like to do most in Diablo 4? Save puppies!

Last weekend had pre-orders from diablo 4 first chance to get a glimpse of Blizzard’s next game. As part of a beta the beginning of the title could be tested with three of the five available classes in advance of the release. The beta will be open to anyone who is interested next weekend. In phase 2 all classes are available. And then you can too puppies rescue!

Blizzard shares first Open Beta numbers

The development team revealed via Twitter that in the first phase of the Diablo 4 open beta, over a million players rescued puppies. You just have to level 20 can be achieved with a character in the beta. If you have done that, you will with the Beta Wolf Pack rewarded. This is a cosmetic item that it becomes a cute puppy on the back of your armor. Of course, the accessory can also be unlocked on the second weekend of the beta.

More beta rewards

In addition to the wolf bundle, players will receive a few more more rewards for specific achievements in the Open Beta. When you reach Kyovashad in Diablo 4, you are awarded the title First Slain. Also at level 20: Another title “Early Explorer” for your account. Keep in mind that you won’t be able to claim the rewards until launch June 6, 2023 can use. The gifts are not yet available in the beta.

When will the open beta continue?

Already at March 24 at 5 p.m will be the second phase of the Diablo 4 beta (buy now ) begin. As already mentioned, all five classes – barbarian, druid, hunter, necromancer and magician – will then be available. The end of the test phase is for the March 27 at 9 p.m planned. Which functions are not yet part of the beta, we recently published in a Article summarized.