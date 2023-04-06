What do the ‘Super Mario’ producers think of the new movie?

DAfter several years of waiting, ‘Super Mario’ fans can now see a new film based on Nintendo’s iconic ‘mascot’ in theaters, which naturally gives the opportunity to see the character in a completely new way.

Taking into account the occasion, the CNet website asked Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto about this opportunity and what it means for the character. More than being an adaptation, Miyamoto noted that the film was an opportunity to further explore all the characters in the ‘franchise’.

“We talked about the need to separate the roles these characters have in the games and their roles in the film”noted the Japanese producer. “I wanted to convey their role through drama, it ended up highlighting the more human side of these characters”.

Series composer Koji Kondo also spoke about the sound work done on the film, indicating that one of the highlights was a song performed by Jack Black as the villainous Bowser.

“I wasn’t involved in creating the music for the project, but I think (Jack Black) has a great singing style and a great voice. Whenever he sang he made me laugh”Kondo said.

