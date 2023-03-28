What do they say that they are going to remove the National Guard from the CDMX Metro... little by little

Just over 2 months after he they commissioned the National Guard to keep an eye on the CDMX MetroClaudia Sheinbaum announced that it goes outside.

Or at least, little by little they will withdraw the elements of the National Guard from the CDMX Metro —after the controversy that erupted and because authorities say they have seen a decrease in cable theft.

Photo: Graciela López-Cuartoscuro.

They say they are going to remove the National Guard from the CDMX Metro… little by little

At the CDMX government conference on March 28, a reporter asked Claudia Sheinbaum what’s up, Why did they see fewer members of the National Guard in the Metro facilities?

And Sheinbaum released the news: the CDMX government and the National Guard are in the gradual withdrawal of the elementsalthough he did not specify deadlines or if it was a final decision.

Photo: Graciela López-Cuartoscuro.

Here are the words of the head of government: “We are going to present… they have a withdrawal program little by little, we are going to present it this week, less personal, for now, there is a withdrawal program that is established… it has to do with the fact that we have been without cable theft for several weeks ”.

So, for now, in the Metro stations we will continue to see people from the National Guard, along with the Industrial Banking Police personnel (PBI) of the SSC of CDMX —which is the one that walks around the facilities.

Is the presence of the National Guard no longer necessary?

However, since Sheinbaum’s explanation was not so precise, another reporter insisted and asked him: “So, the presence of the National Guard in the Metro is no longer necessary?”

And the response of the head of government was: “Not at the levels that were required at the time.”

Photo: Government of CDMX.

Now media are waiting for the next announcement about this gradual withdrawal of the National Guardif there are dates and how are the reports on the decrease in cable theft that the CDMX government claims to have registered.

Yes, all this after a part of the Chilanga population questioned the local government for putting the GN to monitor the Metro, while the authorities said it was for security —and what others were saying is that they should put more punch al Maintenance of the Collective Transportation System.

Here we leave the statement of Sheinbaum —who has just had a slight clash with Ebrard over Morena’s candidacy for the Presidency. You can catch the ad at minute 44’17, almost at the end of the finish:

