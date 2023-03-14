What does a recruiter look for about you on the internet?

You must be responsible with your publications on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Youtube and Instagram, since your photos, comments, tweets, re-tweets, comments on social networks… everything you post on the internet can affect you and third parties Therefore, it is important to reflect before publishing something.

Many assume that by deleting a tweet, message or photo, the problem has been eliminated… False, foolish comments and malicious actions can generate cyber-scandals that bury your professional career

Our activity on social networks is part of our internet history and this also reflects our personality. Over time the use of social networks has increased exponentially. This can benefit us if we know how to use them to our advantage!

The social Curriculum or the Digital Footprint that we leave when browsing the internet can leave a trace that affects our professional career! Currently it is common that as part of the Recruitment and Personnel Selection Process, that talent hunters google the candidates.

The management of your Personal Brand and obviously your Digital Footprint, influence your hiring, remember that all your activity leaves a mark on the network, try to make it positive. What do I mean? The comments made by an employee who has a certain position in a company can be hurtful or malicious, they can even destroy their career and this is not solved by apologizing, the lack of tact when making comments, comes to such magnitude that they can damage the Reputation of a company.

The publications that you make in a fit of anger about your job influence your working life, with this, you think you are letting off steam, but that action does not solve anything, on the contrary, it could leave a negative mark on your life and overshadow your professional career.

The information that is published on the internet about a person affects their personal and work life.

Advantages of Egosurfing:

Protect our digital footprint

Monitor our digital reputation

It could be that voluntarily or involuntarily they share our information and not always the right to be forgotten, it can compensate the damages, how much does the internet know about us? Sometimes our privacy is violated and our personal data ends up being leaked. We must be careful when clicking on suspicious links or fraudulent websites, even the forms we fill out could also be dangerous for our privacy.

Let’s practice Vanity search or Egosurfing, as part of our routine to monitor our digital footprint.

