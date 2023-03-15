What does criminally responsible mean? What now threatens the two young suspects from Freudenberg

Twelve-year-old Luise from Freudenberg was apparently killed by two girls who were not yet 14 years old. So you are criminally responsible. What that means.

“Stunned – speechless – helpless”: Three words are written on one page in the book of condolences for the 12-year-old Luise who was killed in the Evangelical Church in Freudenberg. They express what many people in the small town near Siegen in North Rhine-Westphalia are feeling right now.

The city has been mourning the 12-year-old schoolgirl since the weekend, who was killed on her way home in a wooded area after visiting a friend. The news came on Tuesday: The suspected perpetrators are still children themselves. A 12- and a 13-year-old girl confessed to killing Luise with numerous knife wounds.

Perpetrators are criminally responsible

The age of the perpetrators poses a problem for investigators. You are under the age of 14 and therefore not criminally responsible. “That means that children are incapable of being guilty,” explains lawyer Daniel Brunkhorst, who specializes in juvenile criminal law, in an interview with t-online.

According to Brunkhorst, there will be no criminal proceedings against the perpetrators, the aim of which is punishment, due to the fact that they are not criminally responsible. “The family court will now be responsible for this,” explains the lawyer. According to Mario Mannweiler, head of the Koblenz public prosecutor’s office, the two girls are currently in a “protected room in the care of the youth welfare office”.

Children could be taken from families

“First of all, it will probably be investigated whether the children can stay with the families at all or whether there are indications that the crime was caused by experiences within their families,” explains Daniel Brunkhorst.

The sentence “parents are liable for their children” does not apply in this case, explains the lawyer. “Unless it is determined that a family member instigated the children to commit the crime.” However, the family court must now examine whether the crime within the families of the perpetrators could be processed accordingly. “If that is not the case, the family court can remove the children from the family,” says Brunkhorst.

Killed girl in Freudenberg: People laid flowers and candles where the body was found. (Those: Roberto Pfeil)

Measures should support children

Such measures are not about punishment, but about support. Which measures are taken depends heavily on the individual case. The child may need psychiatric treatment, possibly in a closed facility.

It is also possible that the parents will receive help with bringing up the child – or that the child will be placed in a child and youth welfare facility, in a home or with a foster family for a while. However, the legal hurdles for separating from the parents against their will are high.

Children under 14 are rarely involved in violent crime

In general, children under the age of 14 are very rarely registered as suspects in violent crime. This includes dangerous and serious bodily harm, sexual abuse, bodily harm resulting in death, manslaughter and murder. In 2021, the number of suspected children in this area increased compared to the previous year (from 7,103 to 7,477).

Compared to 2019, however, there was a decrease of around ten percent in 2021.

If one only considers crimes against life over a period of 20 years, the number of suspected children fluctuates between 4 and 21 each year, as can be seen from the police crime statistics (PKS). In 2021 there were 19 children suspected of crimes against life, including four girls. For comparison: According to the Federal Statistical Office, around 8.5 million children under the age of 14 lived in Germany this year.