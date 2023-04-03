What does it mean to have Venus in Virgo?

The birth chart is made up of planets, houses and signs. The best known elements are the Sun, the Moon and the Ascendant, however there are other factors that directly influence our personalities.

In previous notes we have told you what a transit of Venus means, which usually lasts approximately four weeks and influences how we live our relationships and our desire.

Today in The Truth News We want to talk to you about the role of Venus in the astral chart, because we know that it is known as the planet of love.

Venus is the planet responsible for how we relate to other people, be it romantically or socially. It also governs the basic principles of feelings and love.

But not only this, it is also related to our self-esteem, our desire, what is valuable and the aspects of others that we find attractive and fall in love with. We tell you what it means to have Venus in Virgo.

To find out if you don’t know yet, you can enter the place, date and time you were born somewhere. astrological portal.

How does Venus love in Virgo?

Venus in Virgo is usually highly detailed.



Those born with Venus in Virgo tend to be demanding people in relationships. They want to have everything in order and are concerned with personal appearance such as hygiene and good manners. They do not enjoy rude behavior.

They enjoy material comfort and these people tend to be helpful and understanding with whomever has needs. They are able to perfectly combine emotion and reason when offering advice, they often face discomfort in an analytical and methodical way.

People born with this astrological position are usually very critical of the people with whom they associate. They tend to postpone more serious commitments, how to get married, or live together because they have a great need to find the ‘perfect partner’, which is impossible to find, because it does not exist.

Venus in Virgo enjoys analyzing the feelings of others. This can make others feel inhibited, embarrassed or blocked, something that can be negative in their relationships. Analyze less and feel more!

What attracts Venus in Virgo?

Venus in Virgo tends to seek perfection in her connections.



Venus in Virgo is attracted to people who care about their appearance, hygiene and have good manners, this astrological position enjoys giving and receiving gifts and making gestures of affection. They tend to be very pragmatic, which makes them cold and serious when it comes to love. It is important that they work on communicating what they feel towards their person of interest and forget a bit about the analytical part that seeks perfection.

