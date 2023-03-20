What does it take to work with Elon Musk? Look for these 4 skills

Although it is true, work experience and a high degree of specialization studies can put you in front of all the applicants, Elon Musk might not be interested, since seeks that its staff have 4 skills that are essential to do a good job within the company and ensure a successful career, take note!

In The Truth News We want to tell you that, according to various statements by the tycoon to the media, when evaluating a candidate, he cares little if he graduated from high school or has a doctorate, since he is only interested in soft skills,

of which we will tell you shortly.

We recently revealed how to get a job at SpaceX in Mexico, but now we tell you that if you are about to graduate and still do not have experience, you can do an internship at this company, you just have to visit this linkin which you will find the available opportunities and the location of the job.

These are the 4 Skills that Elon Musk requires

This is mainly for staffing up 4 production shifts for 24/7 operations, but engineers, supervisors & support personnel are certainly needed too. A super hardcore work ethic, talent for building things, common sense & trustworthiness are required, the rest we can train. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

February 4, 2020





Regardless of the job that interests you, you should know that the tycoon closely monitors the recruitment processes, since they are the most important and valuable resource of his companies, which is why he posted on his Twitter account, these skills you need to have to be hired:

Be trustworthy and upright

talent to build things

strong work ethic

great common sense

If after meeting them, you are a bit confused, let us explain his plan, Musk is interested in soft skills that include intelligence, social, personality traits, communication and personal attributes, so that behavior and performance in pressure environments is not affected and tasks can be carried out objectively.

How much do SpaceX employees earn?

Elon Musk looks for people with a strong work ethic to work at his companies. Photo: fc-abogados.com



If you are interested in applying to work in this company, you must first know what are the salaries offered for each job position, which is why, on this occasion, we will reveal the 4 most requested:

Manufacturing specialists: 84,446 dollars (1 million 738 thousand 760 Mexican pesos).

Structural engineers: 91,161 dollars (1 million 877 thousand 023 Mexican pesos)

Software engineers: 117,590 dollars (2 million 421 thousand 201 Mexican pesos).

Principal engineers (seniors): 118,931 dollars (2 million 448 thousand 813 Mexican pesos)

