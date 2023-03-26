What does urine color say about a person’s health?

The human body is a complex organism and, even if we don’t realize it, it is communicating at all times, even through the color of our urine. Variations in the traditional yellow may indicate dehydration problems, strange diets, medication use or even some illnesses.

To give you an idea, there are even reports of people who, due to numerous factors, have made purple pee, as we will explain below. Most important of all, it is to understand what these color variations mean and, in case of doubts or suspicions of any complications, the ideal is always to seek medical help.

In these cases, a general practitioner can help diagnose health problems found from the urine, as well as look for other signs and symptoms that have gone unnoticed. However, the best expertise to look for is that of a urologist. Contrary to popular belief, these professionals serve both men and women, as they specialize in the study of the urinary tract — kidneys, bladder and urethra.

Next, check out what each urine color means about a person’s health:

yellow urine

The most classic and healthy color of urine is yellow, which can vary in shades, that is, a little lighter and a little darker. Basically, it is the standard color obtained by diluting the pigment urochrome in water.

Here, it is worth explaining that this is produced by the body when it “breaks” (metabolism) hemoglobin — the protein that transports oxygen in red blood cells — and, originally, it is brown-red, but the color is attenuated until it reaches the yellow we know .

Dark yellow, orange, or brown urine

When the urine is in a dark yellow, orange or even brown tone, the first thing that the person should do is drink more water and look for ways to keep the body more hydrated, such as having a bottle of water next to him while working, for example. example. Another idea is to try to go to the bathroom more times a day. The more concentrated the pee is, the darker it will be and that’s not healthy at all.

Interestingly, even intense physical exercise can cause this change, but temporarily. The picture is known as hematuria after physical exertion. Pee darkening can also be a reaction to some medications, such as chloroquine or laxatives. In addition, it may be an indicator of some liver disease (liver), as it may be related to the entry of bile into the urine.

Clear urine

As opposed to dark urine, the person may have pee that is so clear that it becomes almost transparent, similar to water. It is possible that the person is drinking too much water. In some rarer cases, this can be an indicator of liver problems such as cirrhosis or viral hepatitis.

neon yellow urine

It may seem like a joke, but some people, in fact, can have neon yellow or bright pee. This usually occurs with people who have high concentrations of B vitamins, such as B2 (riboflavin) and B12 (cobalamin). Changes in diet or supplementation may solve the problem.

Urine in red, purple or pink colors

Now, we get to the more exotic urine colors. If the pee turns red, purple or pink, the first thing to investigate is the diet. That’s because different foods, like beets and blackberries, can temporarily change the color. Some antibiotics and laxatives can also have this same effect.

If the tonality facing red is more recurring, attention is needed. The change in color may be associated with the presence of blood in the pee. This can be a sign of different diseases, such as kidney stones, bladder tumors or even an enlarged prostate.

More recently, the case of an elderly woman who was hospitalized and, after four days of hospitalization, apparently began to pee purple in the United States, went viral in the United States. This is a rare condition known as Purple Urine Collecting Bag Syndrome (PUBS). Only, in fact, urine does not come out that color, but it is from a chemical reaction involving the bag material. The case report was published in the journal Oxford Medical Case Reports.

Blue or green urine

Yes, the person’s urine may turn blue or green, but in most cases, the coloration is directly associated with diet or, more specifically, the use of food dyes such as methylene blue. In addition, some medications can also cause the condition, such as the antidepressant amitriptyline.

Another group of possibilities for changing the color of pee involves the existence of a bacterial infection, such as hospital bacteria. Pseudomonas aeruginosaor even be associated with low levels of calcium in the body.

urine with foam

Foamy urine is not necessarily a color, but it can be a warning sign if the main and most common causes are ruled out. Among them are: strong jets, cleaning products present in the toilet or the presence of semen, in the case of men.

If foam is not caused by any of these factors and is regular, this change in urine may indicate some chronic diseases or even kidney problems. The alteration is also associated with Crohn’s disease and diverticulitis.

After finding out so much about the possible colors of pee, if you still don’t notice the color of your urine, you should start this habit right now. In addition to pee, it’s important to keep an eye out for feces and even nails. After all, the body speaks, but this language is only understood by those who know themselves.

Source: Healthline e Cleveland Clinic