What events will be held at the Bernabu in 2024? Complete list: concerts, NFL, Evening of the year 4...

The Santiago Bernabu Stadium will be a gold mine for Real Madrid thanks to the number of extra-sports events scheduled and confirmed for the years 2024 and 2025. Football will remain in the background to give way to great voices in national and international music. Aitana, Karol G, Duki or Luis Miguel, among many others, are some of the artists who will soon perform at the Madrid temple.

This is not everything, There will also be room for music festivalsas Crazy about music or the Reggaeton Beach Festival, amateur boxing quotesas The evening of the yearorganized by Ibai Llanos, and NFL games, as this newspaper reported. What is not confirmed are other quotes, such as Ilia Topuria’s fight to defend the title she took from Alexander Volkanovski or an NBA match. Next, we show you the long list of events that will be held in the Santiago Bernabu throughout this year.

Crazy about music (April 26, 2024)

The first event that will land at the Santiago Bernabu Stadium is the Locos por la música festival, dated for next April 26. At this event large groups and artists will gather such as Camela, Juan Magn, Social Security or Modesty Apart, among others. There will also be surprise guests, although the organization will reveal this in the weeks prior to the start of the event. Tickets can be purchased through the festival’s official website.

Reggaeton Beach Festival White Party (10 de mayo de 2024)

The most important reggaeton festival in our country will also be at the Santiago Bernabu. El Reggaeton Beach Festival White Party will be an event that will kick off the official presentation of the tour of the Reggaeton Beach Festival, which faces its sixth edition. There will be live performances by international artists and DJs, although the musical lineup has not yet been revealed. Tickets for the event can be purchased through the festival’s official website.

Premier Remember (May 11)

Renémber music or cantaditasaccording to electronic music lovers, take over the Santiago Bernabu Stadium next May 11 with the Premier Renember festival. National artists of the caliber of Dj Marta, Dj Neil, Sensity World, Armando Vzquez, Kike Verdeal and Raffy del Moral. There will also be great international representation from the hand of the vocalist Anneke Van Hooff, the German singer Fragma or the British singer Tina Cousins. Tickets, enabled since last February 8, can be purchased on the website of BClever.

The Sundays (May 12)

Just one day later, a new electronic music festival will return to the Madrid stadium. The Domingueros promises to take control of the Spanish capital with performances by Artbat, Camelphat, Vintage Culture, Miss Monique, Another Life and Fred Lenix. The peculiarity of this event is that it will be held during the day (2:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.). Tickets can be purchased on the official website of The Domingueros.

Taylor Swift (May 29 and 30)

Taylor Swift’s name is on everyone’s lips. The American artist is immersed in her tour, The Eras Tour, which will have a double stop at the Santiago Bernabu on May 29 and 30. It was the first concert that was announced in the Madrid temple, and as expected, the tickets flew in a matter of minutes. Resale on second-hand portals is the only method to attend the concert, although the prices do not fit many pockets.

Duki (June 8)

One of the great voices of Argentine music will also be at the Santiago Bernabu. Duki will perform at the Madrid temple next June 8, but you can no longer buy tickets after hanging up the sold out one week after announcing said appointment. It can only be obtained through second-hand portals or ticket resale platforms.

Manuel Carrasco (June 29)

Manuel Carrasco’s turn. The singer, known for his song How nice it is to love and other successes, perform at the Santiago Bernabu Stadium next June 29. As expected, the one from Isla Cristina put up the no tickets sign in less than a week, being the first national artist to do so. Resale is the only option to get a ticket for this event.

Luis Miguel (June 6 and 7)

Luis Miguel will also star in a double date at the Santiago Bernabu Stadium. The Mexican artist added a new concert (July 7) after selling out the 45,000 seats planned for the first performance (July 6). Tickets are sold out for both events, although there is the option of resale. Luis Miguel returns to Spain after six years of absence.

The Evening of the Year IV (June 13)

The last major event announced to be held at the Madrid stadium is the fourth edition of The Evening of the Year, organized by Ibai Llanos. An event that mixes boxing and musical performances by great artists. Tickets have not been released yetalthough they will be available for purchase throughout the month of April.

Karol G (July 20, 21, 22 and 23)

Related news

Karol G announced this Tuesday a fourth concert at the Santiago Bernabu Stadium after hanging the sign that there are no tickets for the other dates included in his tour Maana Ser Bonito Europe Summer Tourwhich will have nine stops on the Old Continent. They will be on July 20, 21, 22 and 23although the announcement of a new appointment is not ruled out in the event that a new sold out.

Aitana (December 28)

Aitana will star in the last event of 2024 at the Santiago Bernabu Stadium. Next December 28, the former triumph will perform in the Madrid temple, where more than 60,000 people are expected. The artist hung the sold out in less than 72 hours. Resale for this concert has skyrocketed, given that it is the only option to get a ticket.