What game did he hide his PS5 and PS4 in the second half of 2023?

It is uscite della prima metà dell’anno sono ormai piuttosto delineate, The PS5 and PS4 software lineup for the second part of 2023 It is partially anchored in the mystery, even if it is in the corso della primavera it will certainly be summer to announce numerous dates per i giochi in arrival during the autumn season.

La fine dell’anno will be marked by the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5, and next month it will not arrive until now. Assassin’s Creed Mirage, exoprimalLies of P, Diablo 4 and Street Fighter 6 only to name a few.

April 2023

Road 96 Mile 0 (PS4, PS5) April 4

GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS4, PS5) 4 April

Curse Of The Sea Rats (PS4, PS5) 6 April

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (PS4) April 14

Minecraft Legends (PS4, PS5) April 18

God of Rock (PS4, PS5) April 18

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores (PS5) 19 April

Dead Island 2 (PS4, PS5) April 21

Trinity Trigger (PS4, PS5) April 25

R-Type Final 3 Evolved (PS5) 5 April

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (PS5) April 28

Magic 2023

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) 5 maggio

Ys IX Monster Nox (PS5) 12 magic

Atlas Fallen (PS5) 16 maggio

Amnesia The Bunker (PS4) 16 maggio

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League (PS5) 26 maggio

June 2023

Street Fighter 6 (PS4, PS5) 2 game

We Love Katamari! (PS4, PS5) 2 gigs

Diablo 4 (PS4, PS5) 6 days

Crash Team Rumble (PS4, PS5) 2 game

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) 22 jugno

July 2023

The Legend of Heroes Trails Into Reverie (PS4, PS5) July 7

Exoprimal (PS4, PS5) 24 July

August 2023

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PS5, PS4) August 18

Sea Of Stars (PS5, PS4) August 29

Lies of P (PS5, PS4) data to announce

In use in 2023 with date of confirmation

Alone in the Dark (PS5, PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5, PS4)

Alan Wake II (PS4, PS5)

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora (PS5)

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (PS5, PS4)

Hellboy Web of Wyrd (PS4, PS5)

Little Devil Inside (PS5, PS4)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5)

Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals (PS4)

Robocop Rogue City (PS5, PS4)

Silent Hill 2 (PS5)

Stellar Blade (PS5)

The Last Of Us Part 2 Multiplayer (PS5, PS4?)

The Wolf Among Us 2 (PS5, PS4)

Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun (PS5, PS4)

Di fatto non ci sono ancora giochi with a date confirmed for the month of September, October, November and December ma with the avvicinarsi delle fiere estive come E3, gamescom and Summer Game Fest ne sapremo sicuramente di più.