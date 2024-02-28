What happened to Ajla Etemovic, Jota Peleteiro’s girlfriend before becoming Muslim

One of the news of the week has been the conversion of Jota Peleteiro to Islam. The former Celta de Vigo, Compostela and Alavés footballer, among others, embraced his new religion, amazed by the customs and traditions that he has come to know. together with his inseparable friend Faisal Buresli, a native of Kuwait.

This change in his personal life has also focused attention on the person he introduced as his girlfriend five months ago: the model Ajla Etemovic.. The young woman of Serbian origin, an international model with jobs all over the world and with businesses in the hospitality world in her portfolio, had completely disappeared from Instagram, which caused speculation about a hypothetical breakup to grow significantly.

And, although the lines of investigation went in that direction, the truth is that Jota Peleteiro and Alja Etemovic are still together. Her decision to leave social networks was due to the attacks she received from Jessica Bueno’s followers.the ex-wife of the former soccer player and the mother of the two children they have in common.

Peleteiro himself spent some time without publishing photographs with the model, but in November he posed with her again as if nothing had happened. Furthermore, since they have lived together in the Basque Country practically from the moment they metthey spent Christmas together as a family in the house that the former soccer player one day shared with Luitingo’s current partner.

Since leaving social networks, Etemovic has experienced a significant physical change, as demonstrated by the last publication shared by Peleteiro with his girlfriend on February 1. In it, the young woman was already in Kuwait and there was a more wild hairstyle and a more youthful appearance with baggy clothes and no makeup.