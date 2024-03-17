What happened to Avatar, the famous throner of Women and Men and Vice Versa?

A dating program to find love was Mediaset’s big bet back in 2008. Women and men and vice versa landed like a cyclone on the small screen due to the originality of the format and some of its protagonists such as Avatar. This young man, under the identity of Ivn Sánchez, skipped the beauty pattern implemented on the set to surprise the audience with a Navi costume.a race of blue aliens with pointed ears and long hair that inspired James Camern to create a science fiction saga that has been a success.

Avatar appeared in Women and men and vice versa with the clear intention of conquering the heart of one of the tronistas with a courage that is usually scarce when looking for love such as personality.. The suitor tried Mara Hernandezex-wife of Rubén Castro, but the tronista decided to set out with Noel Bayarianother historical face of MyHyV.

Enlarge Avatar, in Women and men and vice versa

The program gave him a second chance with the tritone, where he met Cristian ATM and Manu Lombardo. Given this revelation, Avatar stopped being Avatar to become Ivan and thus show her beauty to the rest of the suitors. With Anaiswith whom he fell in love, was very close to starting a love story, but fate was cruel again and he left the program empty-handed. Five years later, he returned to the program to win Nerea’s heart, but he had no luck either.

His life away from television

Related news

Once you have finished your first experience on the small screen, Avatar moved away from the television spotlight to continue training as a lawyer through a university degree in Law., although he does not practice this profession. Ivn works as secondary education teacher after passing the opposition of the teaching body of this modality. The extronista resides in Zaragoza with his partner, Chantalwith whom he has made many romantic getaways, as reported on his social networks, where he also Share advice for future opponents.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.